Spiritual food management deserves urgent attention

The Homo sapiens on the planet Earth are seized with a unique existential crisis, unleashed by an invisible virus and the whole human race is fighting against that common enemy with exemplary grit and gumption. One day the fight will be over and the human race will reign triumphant, but the life will not be as before. I foresee a fundamental transformation in human nature, in the approach to life and way of the world. The disaster is an eye opener, to delve deep into our existence, to find solutions to some elementary questions that rock our voyage into infinity from time to time.

Indian spiritual discipline proclaims that the human body is the microcosm of the universe. There is striking similarities in both the constructions, which has been proved by modern Astro physics also. Yajurveda reveals: ‘Yatha Pinde Tatha Brahmande, Yatha Brahamde Tatha Pinde’ (As is the individual, so is the universe, as is the universe, so is the individual). As a result of cosmic construct, the human body takes form in the womb of a mother. The being blossoms in utter silence and solitude, engulfing the entire cosmos. The stars dance around him and he is bliss personified. He is free of shackles and bondages of I, Mine, You, Yours, This, That etc; encompassing indestructible wholeness in the self, representing non-dualistic existence of beauty and beatitude.

As is the body, so is the cosmos; and the planet earth comes into being from silence and stillness. The body and the earth get connected in divine relationship; when the relationship gets strained, the whole lot of fissiparous tendencies appear leading to dilemma, decay and delusion. America, Bharat, China etc. appear representing new alphabets of existence. The competition and comparison give rise to new equilibrium which is anathema to the original design. The mountain mocks at the squirrel and the dinosaur boasts of its bestiality.

The game of one-upmanship in its stride brings in uncontrolled exploitation of Nature forgetting that it is the visual garment of the Almighty. The political dinosaurs think that they are the sceptre and the crown, the pelf and the power, rules and principles and the ordinances and doctrines. Self-centeredness, stubbornness and egoism prey on them, turning them into Ravana, Jarasandha, Jalandhara etc. clinging to the power thinking them to be the only constant in the flux of time. They become burden on the Earth and do not know the Earth’s plan of elimination and timely rejuvenation of the cosmic system.

When the self descends on the earth from the eternal source of Supreme Self; it comes with some attributes to sustain the self, which are elaborated by Shrimaa, as sincerity, humility, gratitude, aspiration, progress, perseverance, courage, goodness, equanimity, peace, generosity, receptivity etc. These attributes need to be practiced for the sake of it, like, the goodness for the sake of goodness. When the human being goes away from the centre of his existence, crosses Laxman Rekha and proclaims rules for himself deviating from for the supreme rules; chaos prevails and darkness engulfs.

It is time to ponder, what ails our existence.

Why there is so much negativity devouring us? Why the human civilization fumbles on its way? The remedy is in knowing the illness, in discovering the rot in darkness. Light is ready to come from all sides and the choice is ours to embrace or not. The choice has always been there; the thorn or the flower, Dragon or the peacock, Hitler or Gandhi, Ravana or Ram, clear or nuclear, physical or metaphysical, power of love or love of power, Shastra or Shaastra; so on. The wrong choice has its ramifications and the history is replete with devastations arising out of it. The only way out of the present predicament is bringing in goodness in abundance to beat the bad time and delight to defeat delusion.

The key to happiness is in mind. And the saying is that as is the food, so is the mind. Food plays a decisive and dominant role in defining the nature of the man. It is empirically proved also. So proper food management is of utmost importance and that should be an integral part of life style. When the eternal living entity comes in contact with Nature, it becomes conditioned by the modes of Goodness (Satwa), Passion (Raja) and ignorance (Tama). There are four kinds of food: some are drunk, some are licked, some are sucked and some are chewed. The ‘tamasika’ food pushes mind into the ditch of ignorance and falsehood.

The role of the food in the making of the civilization, food factored perversions and the disastrous effect of it in totality should be taken note of. It is time to relook the food on the platter to save the planet earth and all living beings on it. The pandemic at present which has shaken us is traced to the origin in the food. Spiritual food management deserves urgent attention of the human race. A food for thought indeed.

Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha