A waft out of ‘plot’pourri

BENGALURU: When we launched the In Write Spirit contest, little did we know that it would invite such an enthusiastic response. How many, we feared, would be willing to weave a yarn themselves, when almost everyone seemed to be busy baking, or doing push-ups or binge-watching digital series? But just when the trickle of submissions was threatening to prove us right began the torrent. The contest, organised by Bengaluru City Express in association with HarperCollins India, showed that a lot of unseen similarities connect all of us, including the last-minute rush to meet the deadline.

The rush seemed to have in no way affected the creativity. That was shown in abundance by all. From an 8-year-old who was using her parent’s email id to the daughter who sent her 85-year-old father’s story. From the little one who sent four emails, including one containing an excel sheet about some property documents, to the youngster who also attached the draft in her own handwriting.

Going through each of the about 130 stories received was a riveting experience. Especially delightful was reading the works of the young participants, which though often soaked in the simplicity of themes like spending a summer vacation with cousins or dreaming about turning into superheroes or aliens, carried a refreshing spark. The older of the kids, of course, wrote with poise about deeper issues such as the rich-poor divide or the war-torn world, and it was not easy to set them aside while making the final selection. That the entries were perhaps a reflection of the present times was also made apparent by the common threads that tied many of them together.

While several delved into issues such as mental health, gender disparity, rural migration and animal rights, quite a few also revolved around Coronavirus. There were stories of despair, hope, love, longing, crime and charity. All proving that there is no way thoughts can be kept under lockdown. Hope you enjoy reading the selected stories as much we did. (The five selected stories will be published in CE, one every

issue, Tuesday onwards).

And the winners are

Lakshana N Palat (Season With Salt)

Kalyanaraman Durgadas (A Tale of a Lotus)

Sakshi Mishra (Karma)

Anup Joshi (The Story)

Asha Devi (Servants of God)

Revathi Siva Kumar (The Cupboard)

Sunil Sathyendra (Factory)

Rashmi Navada (Wealthy by Massacre)

Sandya Mannarswamy (Thingalur Atthai and Staying Alive Forever)

Meghna Das (Pattern) These participants will receive one Kindle book each.

These submissions will be featured in Bengaluru City Express and Harper Broadcast, an award winning e-newsletter from HarperCollins India with over 18,000 subscribers.

