Digital transformation can make education system immune to pandemics

The world today is facing an unimaginable disaster in the form of Covid-19. ‘Work from home’ has become the new normal. We know that enterprises that have been able to ensure employer efficiency in today’s context are the ones which have already undergone digital transformation. Higher education institutions in Kerala are affected by a series of disasters, resulting in abrupt changes in academic schedule. This year, with Covid-19, colleges have been closed since March 11. Academic planning is not possible at this stage as there are a lot of uncertainties.

Majority of our college students use college/public transport to commute. Full scale resumption of college/public transport facility is unlikely to happen any time soon with social distancing norms being in place. At the same time, if we wait till resumption of transport facility to reopen colleges, it would invariably impact the academic prospects of students. The problem becomes more serious as major campus recruiters would be willing to digitally on-board campus-placed students directly from their home as soon as their examinations are completed and results declared.

Many major universities outside Kerala are far more advanced in terms of digital transformation. They already have fully safe IT systems with facilities for online examinations. We are in a situation where students outside Kerala have an advantage. Hence priority should be early completion of examinations, facilitating early joining in companies or enrolling for higher learning. While the state government appointed a committee under Dr B Ekbal, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Kerala, to propose a methodology for conducting examinations once lockdown restrictions are eased.

However, the scope of the committee needs to be widened to include digital transformation of higher educational institutions. There are indeed numerous digital empowerment initiatives being taken up to help students during lockdown, including webinars and online classes. The first major challenge in digital empowerment is the digital divide. As incredible as digital learning transcends, many remote learners are constrained by financial, regional and psychological barriers. Students from marginalized social sectors are still deprived of reliable internet access or private spaces for studies. We cannot simply ignore these.

Each institution needs to address this issue and ensure equal access to the digital world, integrating technology with equity. We need to make quality internet infrastructure available at affordable rates for these students along with a possible subsidy for purchase of laptops. We should also explore possibility for delivery of webinars through TV channels as almost all households have access to electricity and TV. The second challenge is the non-availability of reliable IT systems. We need to give priority to design and develop indigenous software systems for our digital transformation. At the moment, we do not even have an indigenous, safe and reliable ‘made in India’ videoconferencing system. Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) has developed a complete assessment and evaluation software for examinations. This software can be used by other universities and institutions.

The third challenge is the inadequacy of IT infrastructure in colleges. The IT infrastructure, especially computer laboratories, in all institutions, especially engineering colleges, need to be upgraded immediately. It is felt that IT audit and compliance may be made stringent for granting of affiliations and accreditations. Above all, we need complete support from teachers to implement this digital transformation. Digital transformation will have advantages like ensuring continuity of teaching-learning process at all times, efficient utilization of IT infrastructure of institutions, bringing down the cost of education, early completion of examination and evaluation process, full compliance with the published academic calendar etc.

Our students need to reassure themselves that until a vaccine is developed, their campus life will not be as before. All students and teachers may have to wear masks on campuses. Many classes need to be switched over to the online mode. These steps will force students and faculty to re-innovate and redefine the teaching and learning process. This lockdown may be viewed as an opportunity to transform our campuses into uninfected learning centres. Our duty now is to reorient and marshal our talent, resource, technology and expertise to transform campuses into digital learning centres, building uninterrupted learning ecosystems immune to the worst pandemics of tomorrow. The need of the hour is formulation of policies and regulations by universities to enable this digital transformation.

Minister for Higher Education, Minority Welfare, Hajj and Wakf, Government of Kerala