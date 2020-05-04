STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Digital transformation can make education system immune to pandemics

The world today is facing an unimaginable disaster in the form of Covid-19. ‘Work from home’ has become the new normal.

Published: 04th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

The world today is facing an unimaginable disaster in the form of Covid-19. ‘Work from home’ has become the new normal. We know that enterprises that have been able to ensure employer efficiency in today’s context are the ones which have already undergone digital transformation. Higher education institutions in Kerala are affected by a series of disasters, resulting in abrupt changes in academic schedule. This year, with Covid-19, colleges have been closed since March 11. Academic planning is not possible at this stage as there are a lot of uncertainties.

Majority of our college students use college/public transport to commute. Full scale resumption of college/public transport facility is unlikely to happen any time soon with social distancing norms being in place. At the same time, if we wait till resumption of transport facility to reopen colleges, it would invariably impact the academic prospects of students. The problem becomes more serious as major campus recruiters would be willing to digitally on-board campus-placed students directly from their home as soon as their examinations are completed and results declared.

Many major universities outside Kerala are far more advanced in terms of digital transformation. They already have fully safe IT systems with facilities for online examinations. We are in a situation where students outside Kerala have an advantage. Hence priority should be early completion of examinations, facilitating early joining in companies or enrolling for higher learning. While the state government appointed a committee under Dr B Ekbal, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Kerala, to propose a methodology for conducting examinations once lockdown restrictions are eased.

However, the scope of the committee needs to be widened to include digital transformation of higher educational institutions. There are indeed numerous digital empowerment initiatives being taken up to help students during lockdown, including webinars and online classes. The first major challenge in digital empowerment is the digital divide. As incredible as digital learning transcends, many remote learners are constrained by financial, regional and psychological barriers. Students from marginalized social sectors are still deprived of reliable internet access or private spaces for studies. We cannot simply ignore these.

Each institution needs to address this issue and ensure equal access to the digital world, integrating technology with equity. We need to make quality internet infrastructure available at affordable rates for these students along with a possible subsidy for purchase of laptops. We should also explore possibility for delivery of webinars through TV channels as almost all households have access to electricity and TV. The second challenge is the non-availability of reliable IT systems. We need to give priority to design and develop indigenous software systems for our digital transformation. At the moment, we do not even have an indigenous, safe and reliable ‘made in India’ videoconferencing system. Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) has developed a complete assessment and evaluation software for examinations. This software can be used by other universities and institutions.

The third challenge is the inadequacy of IT infrastructure in colleges. The IT infrastructure, especially computer laboratories, in all institutions, especially engineering colleges, need to be upgraded immediately. It is felt that IT audit and compliance may be made stringent for granting of affiliations and accreditations. Above all, we need complete support from teachers to implement this digital transformation. Digital transformation will have advantages like ensuring continuity of teaching-learning process at all times, efficient utilization of IT infrastructure of institutions, bringing down the cost of education, early completion of examination and evaluation process, full compliance with the published academic calendar etc.

Our students need to reassure themselves that until a vaccine is developed, their campus life will not be as before. All students and teachers may have to wear masks on campuses. Many classes need to be switched over to the online mode.  These steps will force students and faculty to re-innovate and redefine the teaching and learning process. This lockdown may be viewed as an opportunity to transform our campuses into uninfected learning centres. Our duty now is to reorient and marshal our talent, resource, technology and expertise to transform campuses into digital learning centres, building uninterrupted learning ecosystems immune to the worst pandemics of tomorrow. The need of the hour is formulation of policies and regulations by universities to enable this digital transformation.

Dr K T Jaleel
Minister for Higher Education, Minority Welfare,  Hajj and Wakf, Government of Kerala

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp