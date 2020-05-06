Technology and games saved me

Aman Chainani By

HYDERABAD: The quarantine has been a great teacher. Firstly, I have realised how fortunate I am , for being safe in our home with a healthy family. There are so many people out in the street with no home and my heart breaks for all the people suffering right now.

We do not value most of the things that we enjoy and often take them for granted. With no domestic help available currently, we are realising their importance in our lives. I have learned how to cook and appreciate every little gesture by others. I am helping my mother doing some household work and helping her in the kitchen.

We generally do not get the time to have homemade food due to our shifts. The best thing this lockdown has given me is quality time with my mom Vineeta Chainani in our home at Banjara Hills. We are watching movies together and again pampering each other to the core. Family dinners have become one of the most integral parts of our schedule nowadays.

The entire family look forward to this time and enjoy the meal with nonstop chitchats. Since the time I have joined the restaurant business, rarely we get a chance to dine together. We are also playing caroms almost every day. Such indoor games are super fun and I am reliving my childhood days.

This PS4 (Online gaming) has been a savior during this lockdown phase. I love playing online games with my friends and this way we are still able to do things together online while being physically apart. Late working hours generally takes a toll on health and life. I have started waking up early and do some indoor physical exercise with a proper diet in place. As hoteliers, I have realised how much less time we get to spend with our family. Technology has indeed saved sanity. In our sector physical interaction is much more than the virtual model.

But this time we have learned how to stay connected with our hotel staff through various online modes while taking good care of the response time. I like the various new ways that we are learning as a team and keeping ourselves engaged in this time of social distancing.

Though nobody is lucky here, the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hits by the coronavirus pandemic. It was unprecedented to have businesses completely shut down with no idea about the future. But we cannot help it. We need to survive this situation and isolation is the only way out.

(The writer is Managing Director, Proxy Bar & Café, and franchise partner Farzi Café)