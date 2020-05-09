Ain’t no mountain high enough

Menaka Raman By

CHENNAI: In early April this year, almost two weeks into the first nationwide lockdown, a 48-year-old woman rode her scooter from Nizamabad, Telangana to Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Razia Begum, sought permission from local police before undertaking the three-day journey, armed with rotis for sustenance and a whole lot of grit. Why would anyone take on such a journey in the middle of a pandemic? To bring her child home. Razia’s seventeen-year-old son was stranded in Rahmatabad in Nellore and the mother decided she would bring him home no matter what.

Who doesn’t love a good ‘mother sentiment’ story? We love to read about mothers who sacrifice, who defy the odds, do crazy things, move heaven and earth and everything in between for their kids. It just makes us feel good. Even more so when they pull off these unimaginable feats during times of great upheaval. I am reminded of how my cousin walked from her office in Worli to her home in Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri during the Mumbai cloudburst of 2005. She had just returned to work from her maternity leave and though everyone said she should spend the night in the office, she waded through waist high water for hours to get back to her daughter.

‘I was like a heat-seeking missile’ I remember her telling me. ‘I just knew I had to get home to her no matter what.’ Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, something I had completely forgotten about until I saw an online ad for ‘Gorgeous Bouquets that will reach your mother in time’. While we read, appreciate and shed a tear over the stories of mothers who always come through for their families, we should also take more than a moment to think about the mothers who care for and serve others. In a report called ‘Gendered Footprint of Covid19’ for the Observer Research Foundation, Adithi Rao shares that ‘70 per cent of the world’s healthcare and social workers are women, which means they are not only the first responders for mitigating the outbreak, but also front in line for catching the disease. In India, estimates of the health workforce shows that qualified female health workers constitute almost half of the qualified health workforce.’

During this pandemic, women, who are often the primary caregivers to children and the elderly, are putting themselves and their families at great risk by stepping out of their homes to care for others. They have poor access to personal protection equipment, which when it is available is often too large for women, and hence inadequate when it comes to offering protection, one BBC World report said. And it’s not just healthcare workers. Rani Akka has been a part of the narrative of the street where my parents live in Madras for as long as I can remember. She is a pourakarmika, one of lakhs of sanitation workers across the country who cannot stay at home during the lockdown.

With hardly any personal protective equipment and for what barely constitutes a living wage they keep our streets clean. They expose themselves and their families to that which they are trying to protect the rest of us from. As though the working conditions weren’t bad enough I’ve heard stories of Corporation workers in Chennai abused by residents as they do their neighbourhood rounds. Where would we be without our sanitation workers? Without the housekeeping staff in our swanky gated communities. Without the nurses, ayahs and doctors who care for us. Here’s to all the mothers who put themselves at great risk so we can stay at home. Happy Mother’s Day, and thank you.

Menaka Raman @menakaraman