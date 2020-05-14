STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A thank you note to our teachers

Published: 14th May 2020 04:00 AM

BENGALURU : Irecently read a post that said “no one is saying day ___ of quarantine anymore because we’ve accepted that this is our life now.” Yes, I know it was a joke. But like any parent, I had to take it apart and talk about the valuable insights it presents. Broadly speaking, we’ve all mostly realised that we are not in a two-month stop gap. All evidence points to a shift we can’t come back from. Children are isolated, and device addiction is probably at an all-time high. Yet, the show must go on. We must do all we can to adapt. 

This rings especially true in the landscape of education. Schools and universities have shifted all classes online, and no one can estimate how long this will last. For better or for worse, this is the learning environment we are now working in.  Teachers everywhere have sacrificed their holidays to find lasting solutions that will teach children while keeping them engaged.

They are setting structures and routines, prescribing new learning models, and trying to take everything online without adding to screen time. And with children losing out on the vital components of community and playtime, teachers are also trying to boost mental health and holistic development. Across the world, teachers have come up with innovative ways to help children cope, learn, and adapt, often putting aside their own needs at this time. 

If there ever was a time to extend Teacher Appreciation Week to Teacher Appreciation Year, 2020 it is. Every educator has gone above and beyond their call of duty, working to help students from lower income families, or do all they can to supplement physical interaction. One teacher in Chicago raised money to buy tablets for hearing impaired students who needed them.

Another educator made surprise visits to her students while maintaining social distancing, putting a smile on their face during a confusing time. Closer home, our team of educators at SaPa has been designing online courses that help children stay connected to music. They have been working harder than ever to develop activities that children can work on off screen as well.  It is moving beyond words to see teachers stay committed to their students, especially in the midst of a pandemic. We will see the benefits of their work for generations to come. And I could not be more grateful. The author is a singer, songwriter, educator and social entrepreneur.

