STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

The theme of Covid season: across the country, we are all going home

Driving into the dusty plains towards Udaipur in Rajasthan, we found scores of people walking.

Published: 25th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

It was a long journey — covering 2,430km through at least four states — from New Delhi to Bengaluru. As we set out on the morning of May 4 — my driver, friend and I — I did not think that on this journey, I would see yet another face of this country. I witnessed first-hand, the phenomenon that has shaken us all in the past few weeks — India’s masses retreating into whatever comfort they could find in their villages, fearful and angry. Driving out of Delhi through virtually empty roads, we saw mostly young men in T-shirts and denims walking on the outskirts of Gurgaon in Haryana.

Driving into the dusty plains towards Udaipur in Rajasthan, we found scores of people walking. Then on, it was the same scene everywhere — motley groups of 40-50 on highways, families carrying children in their arms, and bundles of belongings on their heads, trudging under a harsh summer sun. They were in need of succour. All they asked for was food and water. We tried to fulfil whatever needs we could. At a dhaba on the way, I asked the workers to cook a meal for the travellers, and offered to pay the dhaba owner. Whatever water and food I could share, I did. But how can one feed thousands? A few incidents remain with me.

As we reached Udaipur, after a good 10-hour drive, we saw a police officer gesticulating angrily and shouting. We stopped and asked him why he was screaming at these hapless people. He replied that he was not shouting at the migrants but at the system, for this mammoth migrant mess. It was becoming obvious that those in charge, who had implemented the lockdown and left these people without work, money, food or shelter, had completely failed to gauge the situation. And why were they were walking back in this heat? They said they felt it better to get back to the safety of their villages. On Day 2, we hit the road from Rajasthan to Gujarat, taking almost five hours, driving through Surat. I heard from my Gujarat friends that there was some unrest by migrants.

At Vadodara, the highway was blocked because of a local protest. I was told that there was an uneasy calm in Godhra too, because of the Covid-19 restrictions. All through the Gujarat stretch, we encountered migrants walking towards Uttar Pradesh. On Day 3, we started out from Nashik in Maharashtra to Ghataprabha in North Karnataka, the last leg of a 42-hour journey with breaks for the night. All through the drive, my companion — who had been stranded in New Delhi for 42 days and wanted to reach Bengaluru — and I spoke about the long trains of walkers. We were heading South, the walkers were going North. We were all going home — it was the theme of the season. As told to Bansy Kalappa

B K HARIPRASAD Member of Parliament

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp