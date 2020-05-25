The theme of Covid season: across the country, we are all going home

B K HARIPRASAD By

It was a long journey — covering 2,430km through at least four states — from New Delhi to Bengaluru. As we set out on the morning of May 4 — my driver, friend and I — I did not think that on this journey, I would see yet another face of this country. I witnessed first-hand, the phenomenon that has shaken us all in the past few weeks — India’s masses retreating into whatever comfort they could find in their villages, fearful and angry. Driving out of Delhi through virtually empty roads, we saw mostly young men in T-shirts and denims walking on the outskirts of Gurgaon in Haryana.

Driving into the dusty plains towards Udaipur in Rajasthan, we found scores of people walking. Then on, it was the same scene everywhere — motley groups of 40-50 on highways, families carrying children in their arms, and bundles of belongings on their heads, trudging under a harsh summer sun. They were in need of succour. All they asked for was food and water. We tried to fulfil whatever needs we could. At a dhaba on the way, I asked the workers to cook a meal for the travellers, and offered to pay the dhaba owner. Whatever water and food I could share, I did. But how can one feed thousands? A few incidents remain with me.

As we reached Udaipur, after a good 10-hour drive, we saw a police officer gesticulating angrily and shouting. We stopped and asked him why he was screaming at these hapless people. He replied that he was not shouting at the migrants but at the system, for this mammoth migrant mess. It was becoming obvious that those in charge, who had implemented the lockdown and left these people without work, money, food or shelter, had completely failed to gauge the situation. And why were they were walking back in this heat? They said they felt it better to get back to the safety of their villages. On Day 2, we hit the road from Rajasthan to Gujarat, taking almost five hours, driving through Surat. I heard from my Gujarat friends that there was some unrest by migrants.

At Vadodara, the highway was blocked because of a local protest. I was told that there was an uneasy calm in Godhra too, because of the Covid-19 restrictions. All through the Gujarat stretch, we encountered migrants walking towards Uttar Pradesh. On Day 3, we started out from Nashik in Maharashtra to Ghataprabha in North Karnataka, the last leg of a 42-hour journey with breaks for the night. All through the drive, my companion — who had been stranded in New Delhi for 42 days and wanted to reach Bengaluru — and I spoke about the long trains of walkers. We were heading South, the walkers were going North. We were all going home — it was the theme of the season. As told to Bansy Kalappa

B K HARIPRASAD Member of Parliament