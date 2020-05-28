How we can cope with the COVID-19 surge

Dr Sunil Chandy and Dr M S Seshadri By

A prediction in the first week of April 2020 of an unprecedented healthcare crisis by mid-year would have been disregarded as pessimistic prophecy. Riding a wave of euphoria of an early Indian lockdown response, many were unable to sense the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic that had just begun to unfold. Today it is in full bloom with over 1,50,000 positive cases, and climbing. Concurrent attrition in medical manpower because of infection-related quarantining has widened the demand-supply mismatch and is most ill-timed. These realities challenge the resilience of our healthcare ecosystem.

The matrix of inadequate infrastructure, stretched manpower and limited laboratories poses a formidable challenge to chart the way forward. How India should confront the imminent surge of COVID-19 cases is a question that begs the immediate attention of all stakeholders in health. The current approach of accommodating all cases into all available hospitals is rather ad-hoc, impromptu and a recipe for disaster. The problem: Most general and COVID hospitals are full, with no capacity to cushion a surge. There are also predictions of a steady trickle of patients for a longer period. India already has the full spectrum of mild cases to the most symptomatic ones requiring intensive care.

Managing the COVID surge entirely within our hospitals is akin to ‘killing the goose that laid the golden egg’; it exposes our core facilities to the unmitigated risk of a serious contagion. A single infected health worker leads to the contact tracing and quarantine of at least 20-40 people. Large cohorts of productive healthcare workers have been taken out of the system in one swift stroke. This is a self-defeating move in the entire mission of pandemic management. Healthcare stakeholders need to prudently apportion our stretched resources for optimal care.

Available models: Three models of bed management have emerged through this pandemic. India, still on the ascending limb of the epidemic curve, can take some cues to prepare for the feared peak in July 2020. Wuhan, where the epidemic originated, was quick to respond with the novel, pre-fabricated 1,000-bed Huoshenshan Hospital within 10 days, which served its purpose well. The rapid refurbishment of an Asian Games village in Jakarta into a 4,000-bed COVID Hospital was the second model. Both these may confront feasibility issues in India.

Suggested solution: The makeshift field hospital, made of collapsible material used in acute disasters, seems most appropriate for Indian settings. The Israelis successfully managed the 2015 Nepal earthquake with this model. Nagpur has readied a 2,000-bed makeshift facility in anticipation of the COVID surge. Made out of canvas, makeshift hospitals are portable, expandable; designed according to prevailing conditions, their modularity allows scaling up or down according to the need and deployment on any terrain. Locating these makeshift hospitals away from urban settlements will minimise spread of infection due to overcrowding. The overall strategy should be to create makeshift hospitals and translocate the entire COVID-care ecosystem there.

Triaging patients with suspected or confirmed cases to these centres, managed by young, less vulnerable doctors and nurses drawn from all the hospitals in the area, would ensure comprehensive care. Inventory of consumables, drugs and equipment could also be managed with exclusivity. Disposal of medical wastes and bodies could be better streamlined. It would not only quarantine, isolate and treat COVID patients effectively, but also protect the vital backbone of the healthcare ecosystem—hospitals. Later, these venues can serve as rehabilitation and follow-up centres.

Continuing optimal medical care for regular non-COVID illnesses cannot be sidelined in a pandemic. For this, a critical mass of hospital services must be available. The loss of bed capacity by the escalating COVID occupancy has become a double jeopardy affecting patient care and revenue inflow. Encouraged by knowing that there are non-COVID hospitals, regular non-COVID patients will come forward for routine care.

Conclusion: India is approaching the peak of the pandemic; it would be wise to implement this model as a viable alternative to the risk-prone option of using regular hospitals. This strategic approach can avoid what would otherwise be an unregulated medical disaster, adversely affecting our core facilities and precious manpower. A coordinated Centre-state collaboration to implement the Nepal-Nagpur model is the need of the hour.

Dr Sunil Chandy Former Director, CMC Vellore

Dr M S Seshadri Director, Thirumalai Mission Hospital Vellore

