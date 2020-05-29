Schizophrenia: Caring for affected and fighting stigma

Vindya V Rai and Dr Debanjan Banerjee By

With better understanding of psychiatric illnesses, we have found that they are no different from other diseases and can be treated with medicines in conjunction with social support. Unfortunately, the prevalent stigma and prejudice towards them have impaired public awareness, thereby adding to the societal burden and under-treatment of the thousands affected.

Schizophrenia is among the most disabling and economically burdening diseases, as it mostly affects young adults in the productive age group. One in hundred people experience schizophrenia and men are twice as likely to develop it. People with this condition have double the risk of committing suicide than the general population. Along with mental well-being, it also affects a person’s social and occupational functioning. Most of the time,they are isolated or get thrown out of families due to caregiver frustration or poor understanding of the illness.

Many get branded as lunatics and end up on the streets or resort to addictions. Often, persons with schizophrenia are portrayed as dangerous or psychopathic by visual media. They are not more dangerous than anyone else;rather, they often fall victims to violence, abuse and fraud themselves. They are more likely to harm themselves and are aggressive only when provoked or ridiculed.

What is schizophrenia?: The term schizophrenia comes from Greek words schezein (to split) and phrenos (mind), which roughly translates to “splitting of mind”. It intends to describe the separation of daily function from the way a person thinks, speaks and perceives the world. It is a disorder of the processes of mind and thinking. People affected often have their own ‘imagined’ world in which they live, detached from reality.

Symptoms of schizophrenia can be muttering to self (they may hear voices commanding or discussing with them) or having false unshakable beliefs that cannot be changed by evidence. These are termed ‘hallucinations’ and ‘delusions’ respectively. They may also suffer from suspicion (feeling like people are conspiring against them) and muddled or disrupted thoughts, which is expressed through incomprehensible speech or unusual behaviour. There can also be symptoms like poor emotional response, poor self-care/personal hygiene, withdrawn behaviour, and attention, concentration and memory issues. Sometimes, inappropriate social attitudes can occur as the sense of social context is lost. Research shows patients of schizophrenia are rarely violent.

What can be done to help?: Although schizophrenia is a serious disorder, it is highly treatable. Specific medicines are used effectively for treatment. This should be started early, along with psychosocial interventions to help the patient attain complete recovery. More than two-thirds can improve with proper treatment. Patients need to continue medication and treatment as per their doctors’ advice and stay in regular touch with healthcare. Contrary to popular belief, these medicines are not addictive drugs and do not damage the mind! They can help a person immensely, just like antibiotics for infections. However, unlike antibiotics, these psychiatric medicines take time to act (at least 2-4 weeks) and need to be continued for a longer time. The rate of recurrence of problems is higher if medicines are stopped suddenly.

Causes of schizophrenia: A lot of research is being done in this field, though the exact cause is yet elusive. Like any other mental disorder, it is caused by genetic as well as environmental influences. This does not mean it is hereditary. Rather, the ‘risk’ genes might be carried over through some generations and might express themselves if certain other psychosocial factors (infection during pregnancy or infancy, stress, childhood abuse, cannabis or alcohol use, etc.) are present. However, for some individuals, none of these risks are present, which still baffles science.

Symptom resolution vs personal recovery: The struggle of a schizophrenic person does not stop at resolution of symptoms. Depression and anxiety are frequent accompaniments. Many patients experience isolation from society, unemployment and seclusion from loved ones even after recovery. They may have difficulty getting a new job, making friends or finding a partner due to the behavioural problems they had. This is much more difficult to treat than schizophrenia itself. When the community accepts them and gives them an opportunity to contribute like other citizens, only then can they enjoy true personal recovery.

The way forward: Awareness, identification and care are the three main pillars of managing any mental disorder. The number of affected people are increasing globally, more so in India as per the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-16. The cases we treat are only the tip of the iceberg. Community awareness about the early signs, along with sensitising family members and primary healthcare workers are extremely important. All stakeholders need to assume collective responsibility. Authentic Information-Education-Communication (IEC) material can be referred to for detailed information. Works like The ‘Belgrano’ and Me by Stephen Sharp and Surviving Schizophrenia by Dr Fuller Torrey give fantastic descriptions of the challenges faced.

This World Schizophrenia Week, let us take a step back, abolish stigma, identify and understand schizophrenia as an illness and not as something mystic, paranormal or criminal. This will help us to bring care and recovery to a lot of affected people. Our success lies in not just in treating them, but also in socially integrating the majority who are treated.

Vindya V Rai Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Abhaya Hospital, Bengaluru

Dr Debanjan Banerjee Psychiatrist,NIMHANS, Bengaluru

(Email: dr.djan88@gmail.com)