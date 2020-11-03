STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Calling out contempt

Sadly though, contempt is par for the course for a number of relationships, especially where there is very specific gender roles or socially sanctioned restrictions.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Among the four horsemen that American psychological researcher John Gottman describes as signs of impending separation among people in relationships, he puts special emphasis on contempt. The other three are criticism, defensiveness and stonewalling, all of which lead to breakdown of communication and make life difficult for the people in the relationship, but contempt deserves a special space.

In fact, Gottman said with some confidence based on the research in their marriage labs, that contempt by itself is a clear indication that the couple was headed to a breaking point within the year or so.In love, there needs to be no space for contempt, and yet we find it all the time between people who otherwise claim to love each other.

Feeling contempt is the antithesis of feeling respect, and anyone experiencing any kind of contempt will likely immediately feel disrespected and once you feel the disrespect, it is hard to feel that open space within which to engage. Sadly though, contempt is par for the course for a number of relationships, especially where there is very specific gender roles or socially sanctioned restrictions.

Recently, with the #MeToo movement and so much more, quite a few public figures have been talking even in public spaces and social media about their biases and prejudices. Some personalities who had enjoyed fairly high regard for the roles they have played in public programmes, when they talk now with a lot of biases against one set of people, it is difficult to separate what is bias and what is contempt. In social media, outraged citizens have been talking about this and speculating how it must be for people in more intimate relationships with such people when the general public themselves feel so disrespected and held in such deep contempt that they are so angry and upset.

Thing is, contempt in intimate relationships is not a general sense of disrespect based on an overall social sense of morals or ethics. It is entirely possible that all the people in the relationship share the same bias or prejudice, and they may not feel any disrespect at all -- in such a situation, they might actually feel disrespected if they are pushed to embrace a different way of life.

Imagine a household where one person talks about another person not going out to work and earn money. That by itself may not be an issue, if the other person also believes that is how relationships work. The challenge comes with the tone, the demeanour and everything else -- if there is disdain and derision, unending sarcasm and depersonalising, then the contempt is undeniable and even where values match, the contempt comes through and is experienced deeply and personally. Contempt comes from a vile and judgmental place where one’s worth has been judged unilaterally and there is no real space for discussion or negotiation. There is very little to do when faced by a person who is looking down their nose at you than get very angry or just disconnect.Most times, we meet contempt with disconnection.

The writer is a counsellor with InnerSight

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp