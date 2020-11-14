STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tapping into my my inner pre-teen boy

CHENNAI: People have discovered all sorts of things about themselves during this pandemic haven’t they? Some have found out that underneath the coder, banker or accountant lies a baker, poet or photographer. Me? Who have I discovered is lurking deep inside? A pre-teen boy, that’s who. Allow me to explain. It all started innocently enough, with the realisation that I quite liked the outcropping of fuzz on my chin and upper lip.

It made me look older and more mature I felt, especially when I thoughtfully stroked my fledgling beard during zoom meetings. Also, people’s attention naturally went to my beard and they would be lost in admiration for it, hence completely forgetting that I was talking utter nonsense. I then went on to notice that I didn’t really need deodorant.

It’s not like people could smell my pits during the fortnightly online town hall right? Come to think of it, who needs to bathe every day? There’s a water crisis out there people. Let’s not forget that. Once the dog starts edging away as you lean in for a cuddle is when you need to shower. Now, as the mother of two boys I’ve been trying to get my children to comb their hair every day for years now. But why bother? It’s just going to look like a bird’s nest again from all the angsty hair pulling and burrowing under the duvet in an attempt to escape reality.

Plus, if, like a 12-year-old boy you refuse to cut your hair, you can also use it to cover your face and mask your true feelings during the weekly team call, when your line manager tells everyone it’s time to ‘really stretch ourselves’. And no, they don’t mean they’re organising a virtual yoga class for the team. My inner pre-teen boy also appreciates the mind-numbing wonderfulness of binge watching all the Marvel Universe Films over the weekend.

It’s the perfect antidote to all the crap going on outside your home. And once you’re done with Marvel, and are in the mood for someone with a little more panache than Thor, I suggest her Majesty’s very own Secret Agent: Johnny English. The last few months have also made me realise that eating at regular times of the day is stupid. We should all just eat what we want when we want. It’s lucky that food items like Nutella and peanut butter taste excellent no matter what time of the day you choose to eat them. Bourbon biscuits are a food group.

Eating cheese straight from the box is not weird. Grunting, abbreviations and eye rolls are excellent forms of communication. Your poorly maintained hair will hide the eye rolls so you don’t get into trouble. And the final step in my attempt to free my inner pre-teen was gaming. I mean, I have no idea what’s going on and cannot tell the difference between my team rumble members and the ‘bad guys’ and still have to peer closely at the controls to tell the difference between L2 and R2. But, oh my god, the satisfaction of being exactly like a 12-year-old and saying ‘5 more minutes please? Let me finish this game and then you can have the controls?’ and then taking another hour? That’s the best feeling in the world.

MENAKA RAMAN
@menakaraman
The writer’s philosophy is: if there’s no blood, don’t call me

