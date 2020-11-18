Fight diseases with phytonutrients

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI: Phytonutrients are nature’s natural defense. These chemicals protect plants from germs, bugs, fungi, molds and sun. Plant-based foods have thousands of natural chemicals, these are called phytochemicals or phytonutrients. Each phytonutrients comes from different plant sources and have different positive effects. There are thousands of phytonutrients present in plant based foods.

Some of the most common phytonutrients are:

Carotenoid

Flavonoid

Phytoestrogens

Ellagic acid

Resveratrol

CAROTENOID

These are pigments responsible for yellow, orange, bright red colours in foods such as sweet potato, carrot, potato, papaya, watermelon, mangoes, tomato, bell pepper. Carotenoid act as type of antioxidants.

Common carotenoids include beta carotene, alpha carotene, lutein.

Health benefits

Improves cardio health

Prevent s cancer cell growth

Essential to improve immunity and eye problems

FLAVONOID

Flavonoids are powerful antioxidants and found in almost all vegetables and fruits such as onion, berries, tomato, broccoli, apple, cocoa, celery, peppermint, lemon, orange.

Health benefits

Decrease risk of diabetes

Prevents cancer cells from multiplying

Reduces inflammations

PHYTOESTROGENS

Phytoestrogens are plantbased oestrogens found in broccoli, legumes, orange, soy, tea, flaxseeds, dried fruits, sesame seeds, garlic, berries, cruciferous vegetables, etc.

Health benefits

Helps prevent osteoporosis

Helps relieve menstrual issues

Good for heart

Improves health during menopause

ELLAGIC ACID

Ellagic acid is a polyphenol found in fruits and vegetables such as berries, grapes, pomegranate,

guava, walnuts, mushrooms, green tea.

Health benefits

Reduces growth of tumour cells

Reduces inflammation

Reduces effects of obesity

RESVERATROL

Resveratrol is an antioxidant found in peanuts, pistachios, grapes, cocoa, dark chocolate and blueberries.

Health benefits

May lower blood pressure

Protects the brain from age–related diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.

Decreases inflammation

Phytonutrients are non-vitamin and non-mineral components of foods but have significant health benefits. They are not essential for keeping you alive but when you include phytonutrients-rich foods in your diet they can help keep your body to work properly and may help prevent various diseases.

Divya Purushotham sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic