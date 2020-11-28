STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let's change the labour leave logic

CHENNAI: Early on in my short-lived advertising career, the creative director at an agency I worked at gave a humiliating critique of our team’s efforts on a pitch. He ended it with a lecture on dedication and hard work, and shared a personal anecdote intended to demonstrate just how hardworking and dedicated he himself had been as a young creative.

“I was working late at night on a campaign and my wife called me up at the office. She told me she was going into labour. I told her to take a taxi to the hospital and that I would come when I’d finished my work. That’s how important my work was to me,” he said looking around the room meaningfully, no doubt expecting all of us to give him a standing ovation. I was the only woman in the room and was taken aback by the looks of approval on the faces of the men.

‘Yes yes! Work before all else! Even the birth of your child.’ I’ve thought of this story a lot over the years, and it came back to me this past week given the amount of attention given to Virat Kohli’s decision to take paternity leave and return to India in the middle of the test series against Australia. On one side of the fence, we have those praising the skipper’s decision to be home for the birth.

And on the other side comparisons with MS Dhoni who missed the birth of his daughter are brought up, while Kapil Dev pointedly recalls that Sunil Gavaskar didn’t see his son for months after he was born. The message is clear: men must put country and work before all else. Easier to let your partner down than a billion people I suppose. Here’s the problem when we praise and idolise these decisions and hold them up as the ideal — it subtly pressurises others to follow suit.

I have as much issue with this as I do the articles that praise the ‘super women’ who return to office or parliament a week after birthing children. The message passed is: if they can do it, why can’t you? What do you need time off for? The popular culture narrative that fetishises motherhood, glorifies fathers who ‘pitch in’ and canonises men who put clients before C-sections are damaging for everyone. It prevents many from taking full advantage of the policies put in place to allow parents to support each other and adjust to this new phase in their lives.

Whether we want to admit it or not, welcoming a child into one’s world is life-altering. Telling us that it’s not really that important makes it harder for those who do want to take the time off. It’s them who are judged as lacking in some moral fibre, as being ‘less’ than the others. ‘You’re weak’ is the message passed on to them. ‘You’re not deserving of what you have.’ My hope is, that like the young men I once worked with who admired my boss for NOT being with his wife when she went into labour, young people today are looking at Virat Kohli’s decision and letting themselves know that that too is an option, and there’s no shame in it.

