Lockdown lessons: Sending discipline out of Microsoft windows

Gulnaar Mirza By

BENGALURU: The unthinkable is happening. There’s a teacher in the bedroom. And she quoth Shakespeare. Actually, there are more –they materialise at the appointed hour, and then vanish... reminding one of Eliot’s “In the room the women come and go/ Talking of Michelangelo...” and Marx and market forces.The boy, for whose benefit this eclectic knowledge is being imparted, lies supine, often bare torso, one eye determinedly shut, as the lesson drones on. Yours truly, having repeatedly failed to set the boy upright, gesticulates wildly.

The mic is on mute, but something (maybe a long-ago instilled deference) silences one when a teacher is speaking. In the frenzy of sign language, the threat of violence hangs heavy in the room. The boy will, eventually, shake off the stupor and crawl out of bed, wash up and crawl back into his comfort zone. Welcome to the new-age cool school, to distance learning, which sent discipline right out of Microsoft windows.

I can’t make up my mind whether this is a welcome break, or a complete breakdown of the tried, tested and accepted way of school life. For one, harried moms are spared the rigid routine: no 6.05 alarm, no rush hour in the kitchen, no fretting whether the sandwiches are soggy, the pasta too leaky and other trifling worries like missing breakfast.

No mad scramble for missing socks, ties, badges, pens, and coming upon damp/ dirty uniforms, kora kaagaz notebooks and pending projects. Then literally pushing out the young one through the door – and at times flinging his shoes after him. Sigh! I’m beginning to miss the comic mornings.

These are days of leisurely breakfasts: Teachers and students munch through class (the teacher takes pains to say she missed it earlier, the kids don’t bother with such niceties). Some barely respond to the roll call, others claim their mics have an issue, and there is the regular “network issues” excuse for delayed assignments. Teachers, too, must have given up trying to instil long-distance discipline, and must sorely miss their chalk missiles. No point sending the children out of class either... they are already out. I commiserate with these Miss Janakis as they strive to understand students who are just voices and DPs, and they know they have little control. An impersonal relationship in a very personal setting.

Sometimes, I have caught the boy on the terrace with the dog, playing hooky from a commerce lesson, secure in the knowledge that the lecture was recorded. He lets out a plaintive, “But I want to play...” Which makes me realise that kids must miss playgrounds, morning assembly and plain childish pranks. There are pluses too: class notes and assignments are accessible to all, and not left to a child’s whimsical memory.

Yet, I realise I am a hardened old-timer, and prefer the school diary, books bound in brown paper, kids in crisp uniforms and sparkling shoes. The singlet-and-shorts look is sheer blasphemy. And as school life lurches ahead, willy-nilly, there is a niggling realisation that out there are millions of kids who will fall by the wayside without access to laptops and data, and ill-equipped to handle digital challenges. In an already divided India, the chasm grows wider.