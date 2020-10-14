STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Gourd’ for it

Gourd vegetables are popular in Indian cooking and have always been considered as one of the healthiest.

Published: 14th October 2020

CHENNAI: Gourd vegetables are popular in Indian cooking and have always been considered as one of the healthiest. They are used in subjis, salads, soups, sweets and, sometimes, in juices, to treat medical conditions.

There are different types of gourd vegetables such as bottle gourd, bitter gourd, ridge gourd, snake gourd, ash gourd, ivy gourd. They all have medicinal values so it’s used in traditional Indian medical system and these are all locally available in all season. All gourd vegetables are highly nutritious and rich in water, minerals and fibre. Here is the list of most popular gourd vegetables and their benefits.

BITTER GOURD
It contains a variety of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and also act as a detox. Helps relieve diabetes, heart problems, infections and digestive issues.

RIDGE GOURD
This is rich in water, fibre, vitamins A, C, B6, iron and magnesium. It is low in calorie and promotes
weight loss, enhances vision, prevents anaemia, relieves constipation and purifies blood.

BOTTLE GOURD
This is a rich source of water, vitamins C, K, and fibre. Regular consumption of bottle gourd juice helps to
cool your body, relieve stress, keeps your heart healthy, helps in weight loss and prevents infection.

ASH GOURD
It is high in fibre and water, and low in calorie. It may help promote a healthy weight, improve digestion, reduce heat, and eliminate gallbladder stones from urine.

SNAKE GOURD
This gourd is low in calorie and high in water, vitamins and minerals. It helps in curing diabetes,
promotes stronger bones, removes toxin and helps in maintaining a healthy heart.

IVY GOURD
This is rich in fibre, vitamin B, iron and phytonutrients. It can control blood sugar and high blood pressure, prevent constipation, improve digestion and prevent kidney stones. Research suggests that adding gourd vegetables to your diet has a good effect on the abovementioned properties. All vegetables offer healthy benefits, but the gourd vegetables are a nutrient-dense powerhouse with most disease-fighting potential.

DIVYA PURUSHOTHAM
sanonutritionclinic
The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

