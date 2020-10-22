A plethora of deities in worship

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: Thirucherai, a village near Kumbakonam, is home to a Vishnu temple dedicated to Saranatha Perumal. It is one of the 108 Divya Desams or places sacred to Vishnu eulogised by the Azhvars or important devotees of this deity. This place was also called Rajasundari Chaturvedimangalam in the Chola times and the deity was worshipped as Thiruchennetri Udaiyar.

The name Thirucherai is also mentioned in the Chola inscriptions found in this temple. This temple was visited by Thirumangai Azhvar, who sang the praise of Saranatha Perumal found in his literary work Periya Thirumozhi.

He describes Thirucherai as full of fragrant sandal groves and lakes with blue water-lilies. The main deity, worshipped as Saranatha Perumal, is in a standing posture facing east along with other deities like Goddess Kaveri (the personification of the river goddess Kaveri), Sage Markandeya, Sridevi, Bhudevi and Neela Devi.

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in this temple as Sara Nayakai. According to the tradition of this temple, river goddess Kaveri performed penance at this holy place to have a darshan of Vishnu. When he appeared before her, she asked for three boons. She requested Vishnu to stay on in Thirucherai so that other devotees could also worship Him.

She also wanted Vishnu to give moksha (liberation) all worshippers, including herself. Finally, Kaveri requested Him that she should be recognised as superior to River Ganga. Several inscriptions have been found here but many are unfortunately fragmentary.

Two epigraphs, belonging to Chola kings, with the title ‘Parakesarivarman’, register donations for lighting lamps in the temple. An inscription of Rajendra Chola I of the 11th century, as also one of Vikrama Chola of the 12th century were found here.

A lithic record dated 1644 mentions a gift of land to Saranatha Svami by a person named Govinda Dasa for the merit of King Vijayaraghava. Some scholars have opined that Govinda Dasa could be the famous minister Govinda Dikshita who served several kings of the Nayak dynasty of Thanjavur.

