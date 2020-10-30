How to keep happy hours happy   

Karthik Kumar By

BENGALURU : Drinking in bars requires a code of conduct to keep inebriation in balance with hospitality. While people gather in different ways to enjoy, remember to get drunk with fun and don’t ruin others’ experience. When things go out of hand, a bartender steps in to make peace sometimes. If you go to a bar, brewery, cocktail bar, hotel bar or even a food focused bar, always check with waiters or bartenders about their special happenings that particular day.

There is always something happening with drinking experiences that bars cater too. For example, sometimes they have special menus, day drinking cocktails like low Alcohol By Volume, freshest brews, etc. At the most, whoever is serving you at the bar will have recommendations you can trust.

Keep in mind

Know what you and your friends are drinking for the day, this will help you get quick service. It also grabs the attention of a busy bartender, who already has six to eight drinks on his mind to make.

Please do not ask the bartender to secure your belongings, most of the bars have a hook below the bar counter for this.

Do not ask for cocktails to be spiked. Bartenders tailor drinks as per the management rules. If you are looking for a spirit forward drink with your flavour profile, let the bartender know.

The author is a city-based bar consultant, mixologist and partner of Two Ounces cocktail mixers