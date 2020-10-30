STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

When words are worth it

Bots are chatting, little kids are coding, and as if the world wasn’t getting stranger fast enough every day, the pandemic has now made even familiar faces seem unrecognisable, and literally so. 

Published: 30th October 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU : Bots are chatting, little kids are coding, and as if the world wasn’t getting stranger fast enough every day, the pandemic has now made even familiar faces seem unrecognisable, and literally so. We have been going paper-free and AI-friendly. We are shunning typing and embracing typos. Reading is out, swiping is in. 

Or is it? 
Among all the other realisations that the Covid-19 pandemic has rolled out for us over the past few months is the renewed appreciation that the world needs artistic pursuit as much, if not more than, scientific advancement. As scientists across the world undertake frantic research for ways to tackle the virus outbreak, each of us has turned to some form of creativity to burst that bubble of loneliness, despair and the fear of the unknown.

Whether it’s OTT platforms, live-streaming on social media, or webinars, we have all plugged in devices to binge-watch our favourite artistes’ performances, adjusted our earphones to hear every word spoken by an author about the book we refuse to lend anyone, or just created extensive playlists to last the long hours of cooking and cleaning. We turned to painting, singing, writing. We realised, once more, why we need art in life. 

The Express Poetry Contest organised by Bengaluru City Express is yet another attempt, after the hugely successful short story and photography contests held by us this summer, to bring the readers a wee bit closer to themselves. Not all of us are perhaps born gifted poets. Many of us may even find it difficult to comprehend poetry. I, for one, still remember clearly the perplexity felt during each school exam when I read in the question paper: “What does the poet mean by these lines?” But we also know well that whenever something touches us deep within, stirs the soul, brings a smile, or a tear, we call it poetry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp