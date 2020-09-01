National Education Policy and the state of research in India

Biranchi Narayan P Panda and Lalatendu Kesari Jena By

Teaching and research are two sides of the same coin and help improve higher education while creating a better society around us. However, the Indian education system is challenged by heterogeneous conditions such as infrastructural, social, locational, regional, economical and aspirational issues, to name a few.

​The quality of research has always been particularly overlooked in our country due to the said factors and the time has come to prioritise it. Many of the world’s nations are trying to reinforce the quality of research and India too has come up with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to revamp the whole education system.

One of the core objectives of the policy is about generating and sharing ideas that will be widely applicable in real-life settings. On the contrary, quality research in India principally hinges on doctoral research work (leading to the award of MPhil/ PhD degree) produced by the universities that follow UGC regulations.

Apart from two previous UGC regulations in 2009 and 2016, the 2019 regulation sets two agendas; firstly, improving the “quality of research” by faculty and creating new knowledge and strategies for improving research culture in college/universities; secondly, rolling out a national entrance test for MPhil and PhD programmes.

How far have the regulations improved research quality in India? We found a set of points to ponder upon while analysing the existing data: (a) the registration to PhD programmes quadrupled in the fields of science, engineering, technology, social science, commerce, law, management and humanities during the last decade; (b) annual registration of women into PhDs (2,983 in 2010-2011 and 68,842 in 2017-2018) is growing faster than that of men (47,964 in 2010-2011 and 92,570 in 2017-2018); (c) discipline-wise data from 2010-11 to 2017-18 of those enrolled into PhD—science (30%), engineering and technology (26%), social science (12%) and humanities (6%); (d) the 2010 to 2018 data raises concerns over increased PhD enrolment trends in deemed private universities compared to state/central/national universities; (e) The number of women awarded PhDs was 8,775 in 2012 and 14,221 in 2017; the number of men awarded PhDs stood at 14,855 in 2012 and 20,179 in 2017.

The above data shows India has massive potential to enrich the knowledge ecosystem. However, the consensus is that the quality of research is far from reasonable. Indeed, our findings were alarming and they surfaced in the form of poor infrastructure and limited funding; lack of experienced human resource for research guidance; emphasis on teaching above research; stringent rules on PhD admission, for example age criteria and discouragement of interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary research; poor quality research with no theoretical or applied aspects, plagiarism and data duplication; growing fake journal publications (Indian academics contributed 35% of all articles published in fake journals between 2010 to 2014); the old idea of one-size-fits-all attitude in research, etc.

To strengthen quality research and refine higher education, the NEP 2020 has recently brought many changes. They are:

1) Introduction of credit-based courses and hours in teaching, education and pedagogy for PhD students. The policy suggests mandatory engagement of teaching assistantship and assistance to faculty;

2) PhDs in multidisciplinary and professional areas such as in the field of healthcare, agriculture and law have to be included by all universities. 3) A person undertaking a PhD should have either a master’s degree or a four-year bachelor’s degree with research, and the MPhil degree will not be continued.

For growing and catalysing quality research in the nation, the NEP 2020 envisions the establishment of a National Research Foundation (NRF) with the aim of allowing a culture of research to permeate our universities.

In particular, the NRF will provide a reliable base of merit-based but equitable peer-reviewed research funding, help develop a culture of research in the country through suitable incentives, and undertake major initiatives to seed and grow research at state universities and other public institutions where the capability is currently limited.

The NRF needs to be competitively funded for all disciplines to successfully carry out research that will be recognised, and where relevant, implemented through close linkages with governmental agencies as well as industry and private/philanthropic organisations.

The aim of the NEP 2020 is to make higher education institutions multidisciplinary. The objective is to move towards learning about how to think critically and solve problems, how to be creative, and how to innovate, adapt, and absorb new material in novel and changing fields.

This move towards large multidisciplinary HEIs should be carried out as swiftly as possible, and in a systematic manner by consolidating and restructuring existing institutions while building new ones—including establishing new world-class model institutions of this type (model multidisciplinary colleges) across the country, and creating at least one large high quality multidisciplinary HEI in (or close to) every district.

Biranchi Narayan P Panda

Assistant Professor (Law),Xavier University, Bhubaneswar

Lalatendu Kesari Jena

Assistant Professor, Xavier University, Bhubaneswar

(biranchi@xub.edu.in, lkjena@xub.edu.in)