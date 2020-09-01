‘Time to match Chinese aggression, not be timid’

Ever since the Galwan Valley incident took place, reports of Chinese provocation in eastern Ladakh have been occurring at regular intervals. The provocation on the intervening night of August 29-30 near the southern bank of the Pangong Tso is mischievous and condemnable. The Chinese have lived up to their reputation of ignoring agreements/understandings reached between the two countries after much deliberation and time-consuming processes.

The LAC is the area of Chushul runs south of the Pangong Tso and has had Chinese presence opposite Chushul since May this year. It may be pertinent to highlight that Chushul retains an immense operational value and has to be held by us at all costs. The loss of this vital ground could open the ingress routes to areas such as Darbuk, then onto the Shyok, Nubra and Leh Valleys.

In 1962, the main Chinese offensive in Ladakh was also in the Chushul Sector. Since the information on the latest operation is scanty, it may be prudent to assume that the provocative action could not have been on a large scale.

Considering the fact that both the armies have been deployed in large strength and have faced each other over a rather long period, such limited action can always get triggered on minor issues having local dynamics.

The dragon is certainly a very different adversary to handle. But, if we display timidity or there is inaction in our response, he could invariably keep provoking us at regular intervals, retaining the initiative and forcing us to remain on the reactive mode.

Such provocations are likely to keep occurring at different locations and with varying intensity. The answer lies in matching the dragon with equal or greater boldness in our thoughts, words and action. We need to learn and master his cunning thought process, dealing with his stubbornness and his methodology of undertaking activities in a proactive scenario.

It is indeed surprising that after all these months of our forward deployment, we have not been able to retain the initiative and provoke the dragon even once while he continues to remain belligerent and follows his own terms of reference. It is time that we exhibit our resolve on the ground.

In the immediate term, we should undertake provocative action in Demchok and/or Chumar Sectors. He is sensitive to both these areas. In case we can extend such action to the central sector, the axis beyond Lipulekh pass and thrust towards the Ngari airfield would be good options.

In the long term, we need to examine our force structuring for application on the northern borders with China. One can already visualise the LAC transforming into an LoC with far greater force levels to hold vital areas and permanent deployment to negate any misadventure by the Chinese.

In any case, it is now an operational imperative to revive the raising of the mountain strike corps. In fact, in keeping with the recent developments in Ladakh, the requirement now is to have two mountain strike corps, one for Ladakh and the central sector and the other for Arunachal/Sikkim. Considering all this and the two-front war scenario, we need conscientious and committed resolve to substantially raise the defence expenditure.

Lt Gen Rajan Bakhshi (Retd)

Former Central Army commander

& 14 Corps commander based in Ladakh