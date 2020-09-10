STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have you played this lockdown game yet?

Let’s play pandemic achievements bingo! You’ll need: l A-4 paper l A ruler l Colour pencils and pens l Something you can use as counters.

Published: 10th September 2020 06:07 AM

CHENNAI: Let’s play pandemic achievements bingo! You’ll need: l A-4 paper l A ruler l Colour pencils and pens l Something you can use as counters. Like coins! Remember them? A form of currency now reviled as a cootie spreading circles of metal. l Alcohol. This game can be played by multiple players, or just by yourself after a particularly infuriating scroll through your acquaintance’s smug social media feed. Draw a 3x3 bingo grid on a sheet of paper.

Here’s what to write inside each grid, and the rules under which you and fellow players may place a counter on it. Learned a new language: Add a counter if you downloaded Duolingo, attempted a couple of sessions, and then remembered why you sucked at second language in school, before giving up. You get extra points if you can now say ‘Hello! When will 2020 be over?’ in Quecha.

Made your own sourdough starter from scratch and gave it a cute name: Feel free to add your counter to this square if you went as far as adding a sourdough starter kit to your Amazon shopping cart but never bought it. Extra points for having shortlisted a set of starter names. Double extra points if they are literary, obscure or just plain quirky. My list includes Lizzie Bennet, Giselle, Madama Butterfly and Manju. Taught your children something new: This can include the arsenal of four-letter words and their local language translations. Congratulations, you accidentally taught your kids last Thursday.

Wrote the next great Indian novel: Add a counter if you ordered gorgeous handmade books, that ink pen Neil Gaiman said he likes to write with and whimsical purple ink during the lockdown, but forgot to actually write down that great idea you had while cleaning the toilet. If all the stationery has arrived but you don’t have an idea anymore, don’t worry, use item 5 on the list. Ideas will come. Gave yourself a haircut: Add a counter if this includes shaving your legs and pits.

Or not. Learned a new skill: Feel free to place a 10 paise coin on the square if you now know how to block out the sound of your children’s constant clamour for snacks, which always starts ten minutes after they finish a meal. Set and achieved your fitness goals: Add a counter if you signed up for an online yoga class, ordered cute yoga pants and then wore them while you engaged in some pandemic day-drinking. Made a movie on your mobile phone and Netflix bought it! Includes the time you accidentally live-cast yourself teaching your kids all those four-letter words and the i r local langua g e translation.

Became more mindful: Add a counter if you’re now more mindful of how annoying your partner is during Zoom calls (you can use this to play our popular spin-off drinking game: Stupid Jargon Your Partner Uses, and do a shot every time they say ‘Let’s deepdive into this’, ‘Let’s circle back to this’ and ‘We need to perfor m a 360-deg ree appraisal’.) Remember, there are only winners when we play pandemic achievements bingo and no losers. If you are in month six of COVID-19 and still remember to comb your hair and wear pants, that’s an achievement. Do a shot!

MENAKA RAMAN 
@menakaraman
The writer’s philosophy is: if there’s no blood, don’t call me

