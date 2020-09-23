STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Having breakfast every day keeps you active and all illnesses at bay

Breakfast is the first food we consume after waking up and is hence considered as most important meal of the day.

Published: 23rd September 2020

Why it is important

  • It is important for overall health and weight management and skipping breakfast does not help you lose weight.
  • It helps kick start your day with more focus and keeps you active
  • Keeps your brains sharp improving concentration and productivity.
  • Keep your blood sugar levels stable during the day. Impacts of skipping breakfast
  • Kids will be more cranky and restless in school.
  • It will disturb the menstrual cycle in women.
  • It can trigger a dip in glucose levels which increases the blood pressure levels causing  eadaches or migraine.
  • Staying on an empty stomach for long duration can create nausea, gastritis and ulcer.
  • People who skip breakfast tend to overeat in the later part of the day which leads to weight gain and obesity.
  • May cause irritability and negatively impact memory.
  • Fatigue will increase and energy levels will decrease.
  • Eating breakfast stimulates saliva production and helps removing the bacteria in the tongue which makes good morning breath. If it is skipped , it can cause bad breath. Simple and healthy breakfast options
  • Whole wheat or multigrain bread toast or sandwich with eggs/curd or buttermilk.
  • Smoothies with fruits/vegetables, milk, yogurt.
  • Idli/ Dosa/ Millets porridge/ Oatmeal/ Poha/ Kichadi.
  • Omelette with vegetables

Breakfast is the best time to eat together as a family. Establishing good breakfast habits during childhood helps prevent skipping of the meal and developing good eating habits in teenage or adolescence that last a lifetime and help us lead a healthy lifestyle. Be sure to ppt for a healthy breakfast, not a heavy breakfast.

DIVYA PURUSHOTHAM
sanonutritionclinic
The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

