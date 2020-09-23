Having breakfast every day keeps you active and all illnesses at bay

CHENNAI: Breakfast is the first food we consume after waking up and is hence considered as most important meal of the day.
Why it is important
- It is important for overall health and weight management and skipping breakfast does not help you lose weight.
- It helps kick start your day with more focus and keeps you active
- Keeps your brains sharp improving concentration and productivity.
- Keep your blood sugar levels stable during the day. Impacts of skipping breakfast
- Kids will be more cranky and restless in school.
- It will disturb the menstrual cycle in women.
- It can trigger a dip in glucose levels which increases the blood pressure levels causing eadaches or migraine.
- Staying on an empty stomach for long duration can create nausea, gastritis and ulcer.
- People who skip breakfast tend to overeat in the later part of the day which leads to weight gain and obesity.
- May cause irritability and negatively impact memory.
- Fatigue will increase and energy levels will decrease.
- Eating breakfast stimulates saliva production and helps removing the bacteria in the tongue which makes good morning breath. If it is skipped , it can cause bad breath. Simple and healthy breakfast options
- Whole wheat or multigrain bread toast or sandwich with eggs/curd or buttermilk.
- Smoothies with fruits/vegetables, milk, yogurt.
- Idli/ Dosa/ Millets porridge/ Oatmeal/ Poha/ Kichadi.
- Omelette with vegetables
Breakfast is the best time to eat together as a family. Establishing good breakfast habits during childhood helps prevent skipping of the meal and developing good eating habits in teenage or adolescence that last a lifetime and help us lead a healthy lifestyle. Be sure to ppt for a healthy breakfast, not a heavy breakfast.
DIVYA PURUSHOTHAM
sanonutritionclinic
The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic