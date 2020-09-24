STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Flying away from problems is not a solution

They’re funny, the ways that our longings manifest. Our intensities and fragilities find expression in baseless but profoundly affecting actions.

Published: 24th September 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: They’re funny, the ways that our longings manifest. Our intensities and fragilities find expression in baseless but profoundly affecting actions. Anywhere between six and nine months into this pandemic, depending on where you are and when it began to have an effect on your life, and with no end in sight, some of these longings are finding collective fruition. There is, for example, the collective denial of people who claim they’re safe in the cafés they’re hanging out in, maskless and closely seated as seen on their Instagram stories. 

But the most ludicrous collectively expressed longing has to be the flights to nowhere. Some airline companies around the world have begun operating special journeys for passengers who just miss the experience of flying. The flights take off and land at the same airport, performing a joyride in the clouds for hours while passengers…well, they do what we all used to do on planes, I guess.

I personally can’t imagine taking a flight for fun. Those tiny, weird toilets (can you imagine the queues in those narrow aisles to wash one’s hands each time another stale packet of peanuts is opened?). The monotony, interrupted only by bumpiness. Throw in having to wear protective accessories, additional check-in procedures and oh yes, the expense of going absolutely nowhere — and the question arises: who does this for fun? A lot of people, evidently.

Qantas Airways sold out its first flight to nowhere within ten minutes of opening bookings. Starlux, a Taiwanese airline, also notched similar sales times. Ever mindful of the suffering of millions of their fellow citizens, to whom they brought this international illness, some Indians with large disposable incomes to spare are reportedly looking forward to when they can do the same. Fly away – if not from their problems, then at least everyone else’s. 

I’m sorry to be so harsh. No one is really doing well right now. We all need succour. But there’s finding solace, and there’s outright selfishness. The excuse that taking flights to nowhere keeps the airline industry’s unemployment lower has to held up against the larger context of the carbon footprint of flying (which isn’t going to be significantly reduced by the vegan menu an opportunistic organisation wants Singapore Airlines to adopt on its own same-destination routes). Moreover, how does knowing that travel is always a luxury, and is often denied as a right to those who need it, not sour the entire idea?

Our situation today is the result of something collective, too: hubris. As the Norwegian translator Johanne Fronth-Nygren said in an interview in July, about a decision made before the pandemic, “It is the privileged middle-class speaking, we who will always have “good reasons” to fly, our relations and our work being so important that their value somehow cancels out the destruction we inflict on our and everybody else’s environment as we maintain them at the level we have become accustomed to. There’s an arrogance, an injustice and a stupidity in this that I couldn’t perpetuate. Of course, flying is just the tip of the iceberg of global inequality, but I think it’s a good place to start making changes…”

Sharanya  Manivannan
@ranyamanivannan
The Chennai-based author writes  poetry, fiction & more

More from Opinions.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp