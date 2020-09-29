STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Courts fighting scourge of ‘rogue’ websites

Though orders are being passed in a required manner, there are certain areas which still need to be pondered into.

Published: 29th September 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File hoto | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

IT is piracy, not overt online music stores, which is our main competitor- Steve Jobs Digital piracy is often incorrectly portrayed as a victimless crime. Today, almost every sector is a victim of piracy and counterfeiting and it’s had a devastating effect on businesses, economy and society overall. 

Our courts have taken reasonable steps to make life more difficult for websites that openly flout copyright. Recently, the Delhi High Court restrained sports platform “Dream11 Team” from using the logo or any other trademark which are “deceptively similar” to that of the Sporta Technologies Private Limited’s trademarks and logo. Sporta is the proprietor of “Dream11″ sports platform who are the sponsors of the Indian Premier League 2020. 

Several similar websites have come up riding on the flavour of the season - the IPL. On September 23, Justice Mukta Gupta restrained websites owned by ‘Jackstremas.com and Ors.’ from streaming, hosting, communicating or making available for viewing or downloading in any manner without authorization of the league and the contents related to it. IPL official broadcaster Star India had filed a suit requesting the court to block these websites. 

The decision is yet another attempt to tighten the noose around such miscreants. Over the years, ‘rogue websites’ have become a peril for e-businesses by degrading the goodwill earned through years of service. Similarly, when it comes to music and sound recordings, downloading music from unauthorised websites has become normal for audiences who are not even aware that such distribution of music is illegal. 

Another disturbing trend is hackers using false and fraudulent websites and URL links to deceive people into disclosing valuable personal data, phishing schemes which is used later to swindle money from victim’s account.

The Delhi High Court, with strings of judgments, have issued blocking orders in past to cut down the threat. India’s first dynamic injunction came in April 2019 in the judgment of UTV & Ors. vs 1337x.to & Ors., putting a control on websites resurfacing with a different name, by extending an existing injunction to new websites which could emerge with a different name in the future. The high court, in last few months, has issued orders protecting brands like Amul, Disney and Snapdeal from fake websites, illegal streaming and trademark infringement, respectively. The Madras High Court in 2012 had affirmed the possibility of a suit against internet service providers to block access to webpages upon notification by the copyright owner.

Though orders are being passed in a required manner, there are certain areas which still need to be pondered into. Is it actually going to help if courts proceed with granting ex parte orders without the presence of defendants or their representatives and without giving them fair and equal chances to be heard? 

The Internet offers expanded commercial opportunities for intellectual property (IP) rights holders but also increases the potential for copyright and trademark infringement. It has received significant attention from courts in India and abroad to provide for a solution to protect the rightsholders interests in a digital economy. Measures should be taken to make it more and more difficult to access such ‘rouge websites’.

Tishya Pandey
Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Lawyer 

More from Opinions.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp