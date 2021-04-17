The quagmire Myanmar is caught in

Pradip Phanjoubam By

Signs are Myanmar’s troubles are deeper than apparent. A brief to the UN Security Council on April 9 by a Myanmar expert affiliated to the reputed non-profit Crisis Group summed this up saying the February 1 coup is still not a fait accompli and the new administration is far from being in control. This also means the international community still has no central authority to deal with in Myanmar yet. Reports indicate even China, which was always very clear it would make a strategic alliance with whoever forms a stable government in Myanmar, is now also reaching out to the National League of Democracy-led Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, though without condemning the junta, in an apparent effort to keep its options open.

Unlike in earlier civil unrests, the biggest of which was in 1988, Myanmar’s current younger generation, who have had a taste of democracy, are not ready for compromises despite extreme repression by the junta. Though out of view for now, the speculation is that a collapse of the nation’s economy is imminent, which as of now has been brought to a grinding halt, all this in the midst of a pandemic. The country does seem headed for an unprecedented humanitarian crisis of hunger and disease.

On the other hand, the country’s deep fissures on ethnic lines seem a little healed, as there appears to be a sense of solidarity amongst the nation’s disparate ethnic minorities against their common bitter adversary—the military. The majority Bamars too, prompted by shared distress, are tending towards this alliance and some opinion writers have suggested this has added to the desperation of the junta. However, there are others who doubt the lasting stability of this alliance, saying it would be as daunting as herding cats into a disciplined fold.

Yet another school of thought believes that should the ethnic armies get too assertive and the integrity of the Union come under strain, the Bamar population may quieten down to reluctantly allow the junta to play custodian. This is also what writer Shelby Tucker reasoned had happened in the first of Myanmar’s military coups in 1962 in his book “Burma, The Curse of Independence”. That military coup proved more than an emergency measure and lasted half a century.

The current emergency may last longer too. The country’s 2008 constitution has a provision for an extension of one more year of such an emergency, six months at a time, but there is no guarantee the junta will abdicate power even after that. For now it seems the moment it allows democracy’s return, it will be out of power, and power is what it thirsts for. This should explain the February coup better. The pretext was a trumped-up charge of election fraud, but an underlying insecurity that this election may become the obituary for the military’s hope of perpetuating its commanding position in Myanmar’s state power structure was more likely the trigger.

The military designed the 2008 constitution with this hope in mind, reserving 25% of seats for itself in the bicameral Union Assembly (Pyidaungsu Hlutaw), consisting of a 440-seat Lower House Pyithu Hluttaw and a 224-seat Upper House Amyotha Hluttaw. The 14 subnational legislatures (State Hluttaw) are then made surrogates of the party in power at the Union. Moreover, key portfolios of home, border affairs and defence also are reserved for serving military officers.

With this 25% seats head start, the military brass probably presumed that with its proxies in the civil space, the army would always be at the helm of all future governments. The 2015 election shook up this myth, with the NLD winning a landslide victory in the seats open for competition.

Though disappointed, the military leaders would have continued to pin their hopes that the euphoria of democratisation after five decades of military rule, as well the sheen provided by Aung San Suu Kyi to her winning party, would wane, and the next election would reflect the true mood of the nation. Indeed, in the run-up to the November 2020 elections, most predictions agreed with this assessment. The belief was that there was considerable disenchantment with the NLD government everywhere. In Rakhine and Shan states, this disillusionment was even greater, for the NLD bulldozed its way using a provision in the 2008 constitution that empowered the party in power at the Union to form governments in states even if it did not win a majority in these local arenas.

The speculation was, even with a dented base, the NLD would still emerge as the single largest party, but would have to bargain and partner with the ethnic parties to form the next government. Belying all these forecasts, the NLD swept the polls again with a margin even bigger than in 2015. The NLD made inroads even in the ethnic states.

This was the military’s nightmare. Its insecurity would also be that Suu Kyi, emboldened by this victory, may try to amend the 2008 constitution to marginalise the military, though this would have been difficult under the 2008 constitution that made the support of 75% legislators of the Union Assembly, 25% of whom are military by reservation, essential for any amendment.

The military probably calculated that once in power for a period, people would gravitate towards them out of necessity, eventually making a return to democracy safer for them, but this is proving illusory. This is the quagmire Myanmar is caught in today and there seems to be no easy way out. The picture is even more grim particularly because world powers are more eager to see Myanmar as a new battlefield of an emerging Cold War, with China and the US on opposite ends, than to think of a humanitarian response.

Editor, Imphal Review of Arts and Politics

