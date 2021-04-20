STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Here are 10 notes for aspiring musicians

As a musician and music educator, we often have young musicians asking us what they should do to pursue a career in music.

Published: 20th April 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Children performing at an event.

Children performing at an event.

BENGALURU : As a musician and music educator, we often have young musicians asking us what they should do to pursue a career in music. Being a musician is definitely an exciting and rewarding career, but the path towards it can often be unclear. What do you have to do before you are a musician? Sing three Taylor Swift songs without stopping? Play the intro to ‘Smoke on the Water’ on your guitar?  People are excited about pursuing careers in music, and have many varied interests, but aren’t completely clear on the path ahead of them.  If you want to be a doctor, or a lawyer, or an engineer, your path to your dream career is clear – get the right degree, do internships, work hard, and you’ll be fine.

To be a musician, these are the top ten things to keep in mind:

Work hard every day 
It might look like a lot of great bands started in their (parents’) basements, which is a great place to hang around and do nothing, but you’d better believe they practised a lot.  It helps to have a log and track your progress. Can you put in at least 100 hours a month? 200?

Face rejection 
No artist in the history of the universe has created music that everybody can love.  Some people will not like what you do. It’s ok.

No skills go to waste 
Learn as much as you can about as many things as you can.  Mongolian Throat Singing? Listen to it! Kabuki? Experience it! Build an interdisciplinary skill set so you know about many things in your field.

Be you
It’s great to have idols and people who you admire and want to be like.  However, make sure you find your own artistic voice. Be the best you, not a wannabe someone else.

Master your voice or instrument
This doesn’t need any explanation. If you sing and play multiple instruments, even better!

Understand music production
It’s critical to have at least a basic understanding of how music is made and produced.  You should know how to create the sound you want.

Songwriting 
Have a foundation in composing and songwriting.  Even if that’s not your main focus, it’ll help you create your own voice and style.

Social media is important 
 As a musician, use social media to connect with your audience and tell your story.  Understand how different platforms work and what kind of content you need to create from them.

Understand how the music business works From copyrights to publishing to contracts, there’s a lot to unpack.  Know the business and know your rights!

Make friends 
A career in music is a team sport!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aspiring musicians
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp