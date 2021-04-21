STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Time for Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vyapar   

The advances in artificial intelligence, robotics and genetics will most likely be led by private businesses.

Published: 21st April 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

With restrictions eased, streetside vendors are back in business. A blanket seller attends to a customer in Bengaluru on Thursday, which is seeing a dip in temperature | meghana sastry

The reforms agenda in public discourse is often focused on monetary policy (inflation control), labour policy (flexible labour markets), fiscal policy (how much to borrow), land acquisition (how to make it easy) and so on. This is what economists, academics, leaders of big corporations and chambers of commerce discuss amongst themselves and with the government. However, if one were to meet the average businessman or a corporate leader and ask him what troubles him, you will probably hear something along the following lines:

'“The local village neta and his gang are forcing closure of my factory on the pretext of pollution. Their real purpose is to extract protection money. The police is unwilling to intervene. I can go to the courts but the process takes too long, is expensive and the outcome is uncertain.”“The local community around my factory has a transport union and demands that only their trucks be used to transport goods at exorbitant prices.”

“Our royalty dispute with the government is pending before the High Court for the last 10 years and I have no idea how much longer it will take. I also don’t know what the courts will decide. In the meanwhile, the amount payable is getting compounded at 18% interest in addition to a penalty that is also accruing interest. I run the risk of going bankrupt.”This is, of course, just a sample of what is plaguing the common businessman. Forget about ease of doing business, we have to deal with the pain of doing business coupled with fear of doing business!

Businessmen often wonder why they are treated like this. After all, they and the people employed by them generate tax revenues that pay for our defence, law and order, roads, education, health and sundry subsidies. When a poor household receives a free LPG cylinder under Ujjwala scheme or gets a housing subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana—someone has paid for it. You know who.

Businesses create employment. Today, only 390 million Indians—roughly 40% of the working age population—are employed. Our demographic dividend will come to naught if we don’t create opportunities for new entrants in the labour force. We also have to create additional jobs to pull people out of agriculture. Only growing businesses can do this.

Businesses bring new products and technologies. They are responsible for giving us mobile phone services, drones and internet-connected devices, the new Covid-19 vaccine and medicines to treat tuberculosis, to name a few. The advances in artificial intelligence, robotics and genetics will most likely be led by private businesses. Innovations brought by businesses take society and the nation forward. The United States is the superpower of the world because of super-achieving American businesses.

Despite such contributions, there seems to be a deep-rooted culture in the executive and judiciary of seeking rent, taking bribes and keeping businesses servile. Why do we have a culture that is unable or unwilling to distinguish between good businesses and bad ones? For alleged misdeeds of some businesses, why are all of them painted with the same brush: sab chor hai (all are thieves)?

In my view, there is a realisation in sections of the government that this needs to change. Last year the prime minister said—the first time for any Indian PM—that wealth creators need to be respected. This year’s Budget boldly planned for privatisation of public enterprises. I also get the same impression watching the recent interviews of Sanjeev Sanyal (principal economic advisor), S Jaishankar (external affairs minister) and Nitin Gadkari (minister for road transport and highways). It seems that the government is thinking through a strategy. My fear though is different. If the mindset of the wider political leadership, bureaucracy, judiciary and people at large doesn’t change, any strategy will only have partial success. Peter Drucker famously said “culture eats strategy for breakfast”.

What we need is a change of attitude towards businesses. Unless legally, morally and ethically run businesses grow, India cannot progress. It is a job of every citizen, leader and institution to promote businesses.Many decades ago, in an extraordinarily difficult time, our late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri gave a clarion call “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”. Those old enough to remember this era will recall how this slogan moved the entire country in unison to ensure national defence and food security. Today the slogan can perhaps be modified to “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vyapar”.

Whatever your opinion of Prime Minister Modi, you must admit that as a leader he commands power and charisma to achieve this cultural change. What we need is the kind of campaigning the prime minister did for Swachh Bharat. We need that kind of zeal and rigour in landing this message through our legislatures, executive and judiciary—that good moral and ethical businesses are critical for the nation’s success. That we must go out of our way to enable them. It is important to make the people of India a stakeholder in economic reforms.

Pramod Kabra

Partner in private equity fund True North LLP

(pramodkabra20@gmail.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp