STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Paradise lost…forever?

Unfortunately this greeting is going to be the only upbeat thing that I am going to be sharing with you today.

Published: 24th April 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Good morning  Bangalore.

Unfortunately this greeting is going to be the only upbeat thing that I am going to be sharing with you today. My feeling buoyant and sanguine has once again taken a severe beating. I cannot justify using ‘cutesy’ terminology like ‘Cardi-V’ survivor or ‘Co-beater’ without squirming. I was just plain lucky! My privilege, standing and connections, gave me access to the finest hospitals, doctors and medication this city had to offer. Others were not as lucky, and continue not to be so.

There are people like you and me (perhaps less privileged) working professionals, doctors and the working class that make up the bulk of our infra-structure and without whom we cannot survive, dying like flies, outside hospitals, in ambulances and some even on the roads. The hospitals are silent testaments of a failed society with no beds, no oxygen and with lifesaving medicine in short supply, or simply available only on the black market. As people, we are familiar with misery, shortages, fear, corruption and pestilence. We have been well ‘trained’ by successive governments on how not to complain or raise our voices in protest or face swift retribution. 

If we pay a myriad of taxes, luxury taxes, different cesses etc., work hard and be good law abiding citizens, aren’t we entitled to the basic right to ask for and be given a modicum of health protection by our ‘(wo)men in white,’ or is that too much to ask? It seems that ‘the powers to be’ march nonchalantly to the beat of their own drum! They had over a year to prepare and stock pile for an emergency just like this one… and even then there is a shortage of oxygen that compels patients to choke to death, or life saving medicines that have mysteriously disappeared off the shelves, and hospitals that don’t have beds for the people dying on their doorstep! Who then should be held accountable? Are we mere lambs to be led to the slaughter and be milked dry by forcing us to contribute to mysterious ‘We Care’ funds (ostensibly to tide over the crisis) that are not even audited! So there stands a dilemma.

As people are used to a lack of amenities; shortages (real and false), lack of basic infrastructure, education, and I could go on and on ad-nauseam. But if the state purposefully fails its people by diverting funds for medical facilities and does not keep a check on artificial shortages of essential drugs and willfully creates situations where the pandemic reaches epic proportions where people die like proverbial flies then isn’t it an act of willful murder? Will we ever have the courage to say it? Horrifying stories abound every-day. I saw a heart-breaking video of a doctor with two old parents in an ambulance begging for a hospital room. His father eventually died in the ambulance after being turned away by 16 hospitals because they lacked oxygen supplies. He said he was tempted to asphyxiate his mother who was gasping to breathe just to put her out of her misery.

This is an unsung frontline worker who worked with the Covid-19 afflicted for a year! A young girl Rohini Iyer won my eternal respect by posting about privilege. Some excerpts are as follows; ‘For all of you vacationing in Maldives, Goa and other exotic locales, remember, it’s a holiday for you. It’s a bloody pandemic all over. So don’t be an insensitive idiot and post pictures of your privileged life. This is not a time to boost your Instagram numbers. No photos! This is not fashion week or Kingfisher calendar time’! Good for you girl. It is almost grotesque to post such pictures. Almost as bad as a picture I saw of the underprivileged licking scraps off half-eaten plates at a huge marriage pandal. Stay focused and real. Its fellow human-beings dying out there!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp