STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Making music at home  

As parents and caregivers, we’re trying to create meaningful experiences for our children, while keeping them safe, and keeping everyone’s mental health intact.

Published: 27th April 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU : We’re back where we were a year ago: Schools are closed and kids are at home, unable to meet their friends or participate in outdoor activities while a general cloud of uncertainty hangs over everything. As parents and caregivers, we’re trying to create meaningful experiences for our children, while keeping them safe, and keeping everyone’s mental health intact. It’s hard, especially when we’re trying to balance a million different things, and we don’t have the luxury of time to plan a million wholesome at-home activities and spend all day with our kids. Here are some ideas we put together on what kids can do with music to stay positive and build their (virtual) communities this summer:

Create playlists: Many streaming services allow you to make custom playlists. Make one and share it with your friends, or you can even make it with your friends. You can have different playlists for moods or times of day - be creative and discover new favourite songs together!

Join a class together: Whether you want to learn an instrument, or sing bhajans, or learn pop songs, everything is more fun with friends. Most music schools, including ours, will put friends together in the same batch if you ask.

Music making apps: There are many apps available on Android and iOS that you can use to make music together. Be a DJ, composer or instrumentalist! Choose a drum loop, pick some chords, sing a line on top of it. Have fun being creative.

Practice challenges: If you’re already learning music, have a summer practice challenge with your friends. See if you can each work on music two hours a day. Check in and motivate each other and share your progress. At the end of a week share a recording. At the end of the month post a video!

Virtual band: Though there are definitely challenges to making music together online, but if you can work around then, start a virtual band! Discuss the music together on calls, take turns playing, record separately and share. Have fun with the process and be creative! (The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp