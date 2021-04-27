STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Of mangoes and the taste of love  

Summer  is here and with it mangoes.

Published: 27th April 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

mangoes

Mangoes (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

BENGALURU : Summer  is here and with it mangoes. Now, there probably are some people around somewhere who really dislike mangoes or even are allergic to something in mangoes. But for the vast majority of us, at least here in India, mangoes are love. It is the stuff of poetry and music. There is something very sensual about mangoes and that sensuality has been used in mango flavoured drinks, ice cream and all kinds of things, often unrelated to mango itself.

The shape, texture and flavours of mangoes are hugely varied. Some are small and sweet, and others are huge like the Salem gundu mangoes. Some are great raw and need to be had with salt and chillies, or better when pickled. Some mangoes are to be grated and cooked with spices, mixed in rice and others are lovely baked with fish. Aren’t we as people as varied as all that? Not all of us are the sweetest around, and some of us do need a bit of pickling before we are really at our best.

Some of us can take a bit of rough handling like the thickskinned varieties of mangoes that go into making the fiery avakai pickles, while others are fragile and need very gentle handling, and bruise easily like Alphonso mangoes or badami mangoes - great when they have been gently handled, but a messy mush if tossed around. The trick is always to know which one needs to be handled which way, and with mangoes, generations of farmers and consumers have learned how to see them for what they are and have the best mango experience. With people, it is not so easy.

We have had millennia with people, far more than we possibly have had with mangoes, and yet we probably understand how to pick the right mango for the purpose at hand, than we know how to tell what sort of people we are with and how to really be with them. We could look at a mango and in a heartbeat tell whether it would be great to eat ripe, or whether to eat raw, or cook it, but we could be with people for decades and still not be able to quite understand them - are we supposed to leave each other well alone, or be friends with each other.

Is there something more, maybe even a really special connection that we can count on? If we were like mangoes, life might have been that much easier, but would it have been as interesting? If we could look at a person and immediately know what role we would have in each other’s lives, would we really have been happier, or are we actually more satisfied with the way things are now, that we need to muddle around, never quite knowing, making many mistakes on the way? Much as we think we might like life different from how things are, maybe love should be mysterious and maybe the mangoes are just where love is that much more straightforward.

(The author is a counsellor with InnerSight)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp