Urban readers embrace change during pandemic 

BENGALURU : On World Book Day that was celebrated recently on April 23, many posted about their favourite books, anecdotes, pictures of their bookshelves, selfies with books, videos of themselves reading from literary works etc. This brought to memory how so many public events would be held across Bengaluru on this day. There would be book launches, gatherings of book lovers, book sales and expos with great discounts, recitals and what not.

Most of us would be deciding on which programme to attend, while some just went ahead and event-hopped. For many bibliophiles in Bengaluru and tier-2 cities of the State, book-related events have been the best way to meet like-minded people and expand their horizons. These g e t - to g e the r s usual l y dragged hours after the event concluded, wherein one could see people having animated conversations in small groups, some even extending to lunch or dinner. One would be never alone at a book fair. There would be so many familiar faces greeting you, dragging along heavy bags filled with all the books they could afford.

Illustration Soumyadip Sinha

Not the case anymore, I say, quoting Bob Dylan, “For the times, they are achangin’”. The pandemic has altered the face of the world. Since March 2020, life as we knew it turned upside down. We did try to bring back a semblance of it once it subsided but people around us were not the same. Now, the gigantic second wave is here, wreaking havoc.

All this while, I have been reading numerous articles on how not being able to socialise has affected people enormously, as they struggle with loss, trauma and apprehension. Readers across the world have been changing too, trying to get their fix via social media, online gatherings, audiobooks, e-books, podcasts etc. Omprakash H L is a young techie I know who has shouldered the enormous responsibility of digitising Kannada works.

He has made literature accessible to everyone and has digitalised more than 6,000 books till date. He says, “Yes, the pandemic has definitely influenced avid readers to turn towards online sources. People are talking about books on social media and have been writing short reviews to introduce books. They have started quoting sources to find books.

Ordering hard copies is easier as we have embraced e-commerce platforms. I would say this pandemic resulted in a viral spread of good habits like book reading, literary research and more.” Earlier we used to meet writers. Now they are live on our phones, tabs and desktops. We have got closer than before. Serious readers have been using gadgets to get smarter, he adds.

Many readers say they have been waiting for things to get back to normal. We know it won’t be the same. We will be treading on eggshells. “Most importantly, these testing times have pushed youngsters to read more. I suppose we will have a strong reason to hope when we emerge from this, albeit scarred,” pings Rajendra Prasad, a publisher, as he updates me on his latest read.