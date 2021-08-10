STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five ways in which pandemic has shaped new music trends

Over the last year and a half, the music industry has seen dramatic changes (much like every other sphere of life).

Published: 10th August 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Over the last year and a half, the music industry has seen dramatic changes (much like every other sphere of life). We’ve seen new trends, disruptions, new opportunities, and losses - all at the same time. Here are five major developments in the world of music:   

Long-distance collaborations are normal now: With everyone safely at home, the world has become bigger and smaller - all at once.  Anything outside the home was too unsafe for travel, so musicians have been collaborating across global locations. While long-distance collaborations have existed for years now, most artistes weren’t open to the idea - thinking that nothing could replace in-person collaborations. Today, everyone is experimenting with video conferencing, which has opened up new avenues for international performances.

People have been spending more time learning music: Online music education has grown rapidly since the pandemic hit, with many new players entering the fray. The last year has seen a large number of adults returning to learn music for themselves, as a means of finding joy, and as a result music educators like us have created courses that speak directly to this audience.  Classes in a variety of formats from live-online to asynchronous and hybrid have found popularity around the world.  And as live in-person classes slowly start again, extra online material and a hybrid way of learning is definitely here to stay.  

Live performances look different: As recently as two years ago, no one would’ve even imagined the idea of an online concert. However, when halls and stadia shut down overnight, artistes needed new ways to create meaningful live experiences online. It was not easy - with lag, it was hard for even two artistes to play together from different locations. However, thanks to some ingenious planning and routing of sound, musicians have found fun ways to work together online. Today, online concerts are much more advanced - with quality production, excellent audio and video, and ways for artistes to speak directly to their fans. 

Social media and streaming are more important than ever before: While it has always been crucial for artistes to use social media and streaming platforms to stay connected and share their work, the last year has made it the only way to engage. The value of social media will only grow over time, and artistes have been spending time experimenting with new features and virtual tools.   

Everyone is building new skills at home: Pre-pandemic, a musician could visit a nearby studio to record a track or shoot a music video. But with lockdowns in place, it became necessary to learn how to record audio, shoot videos, edit music videos, and even build a promotion plan online. This is a good thing, because learning new and complementary skills can only help.

