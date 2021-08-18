STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The freedom to BE

The freedom to be oneself has always been a top driver of happiness, as it is important for our wellbeing to align who we are with what we believe in and what we do.

The other day, watching the Independence Day parade on TV, I thought to myself, “Are we really free?” What does it actually mean to be free? We all possess the innate desire to be free and authentic, and many of us find that authenticity through work, expression, relationships, love, travel, possession, renunciation and more.

The freedom to be oneself has always been a top driver of happiness, as it is important for our wellbeing to align who we are with what we believe in and what we do. I’m sure we all remember times when we hid parts of ourselves, suppressed our expressions, emotions, actions and ended up spent and emotionally drained. To thrive and feel fulfilled, every one of us needs to BE ourselves, be it in relationships, work, with friends or even when alone.

To be unique, different, true, authentic and to belong have always been our inner desires. But many of us hide behind masks, disguise, control and theatrics, which not only take away our uniqueness but also leave our emotions and inner selves orphaned and abandoned in a seemingly ceaseless quest to ‘find’ ourselves.

I can philosophise and ask, what is true freedom? What is inner freedom? The freedom I am talking about is the ability to act or change without control. But freedom is not just that. It is also the freedom that we give others.

How often have we not heard of people being controlling in relationships, at the workplace, in a marriage? Has it even occurred to us that one can never truly BE, if one is controlling the freedom of another? Why do we feel in control of ourselves when we tamper with the freedom of others? Why are we guilty for demanding our own freedom? While these questions don’t always have answers, here are some ways to embark on a journey to freedom, both for oneself and for others.

How to feel free

Take care of yourself first. It empowers you to feel confident about stepping out
Give yourself a breather. Plan short vacations and if you cannot actually go, plan and visualise mental vacations
Let your mind wander, it needs the exercise
Work on being non-judgemental
Learn to trust. It liberates you and is particularly liberating in relationships
Stop being over-possessive and paranoid about your partner or friend
You are not the be all and end all for others. There is a life beyond you. Appreciate another’s freedom of choice and behaviour
Practise forgiveness and gratitude
Learn contentment without giving up on your dreams, aspirations and passions
Learn to compete with yourself too! Raise the bar!
Stop spying on/controlling your friends and significant others
Lastly, stop comparing yourself with others. Learn to be yourself, throw away some of these masks and just BE!

(The author is a mental health professional and psychotherapist at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic)

