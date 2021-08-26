Traffic ‘nonsense’ on streets

Bhavneet Singh By

When I say I’m a true-blue Hyderabadi, I mean it. Because I sincerely believe that drinking Irani chai after biryani is non-negotiable. I also believe that laziness is a precious feeling that needs to be cherished and appreciated. And, I’m a staunch advocate of using ‘hau’ and ‘nakko’. But still there are two things I hate about Hyderabadis.

In 2011, I got my driving licence. Every day, I’ve gone out for a drive since then, I’ve seen people do two extremely annoying things. On most days, I see people doing them both, on off days, I see one. But not a single day goes by on a Hyderabad road when these two things don’t happen.

The first one is the lesser of the two evils. It’s the urge to avoid a speed breaker. I don’t know if it is a conspiracy hatched by the GHMC and the bikers together or if the road makers surprisingly always run out of building material right at that spot, but the speed breakers in our city always have some space left on either side.

In any other city this would be inconsequential, but in Hyderabad, where laziness is cherished, this little space draws bikers like flames draws moths. People switch three lanes to reach the edge of the road just to avoid breaking, changing gears and going through the speed breaker. The obsession is such that sometimes, the entire road is empty but the little gap has a tiny traffic jam of its own.

The second annoying road habit we Hyderabadis have is the fear of flyovers. As absurd as that sounds, this is true. Every day, there’s at least one person that accidentally gets on a flyover. If ours was like any other city, they would get down on the other side, take a u-turn, blame their misfortune and carry on with their life. But we’re from Hyderabad.

So, as soon as we take a wrong flyover, we stop instantly and start inching our way back into oncoming traffic. You wish it was just bikers doing this, but no, it’s all of us. Cars, bigger cars, cars with stickers of ‘advocate’ ‘doctor’ and ‘police’ and on some days even trucks. I do not spend a lot of time close to the railway tracks, but if I did, I’m sure Hyderabadi trains would do that too.

Every day when I’m out driving, I’m just waiting for that one guy to do this and he never disappoints. I’m pretty sure there’s one guy reversing on a flyover as I write this and I’m sure there will be another one doing the same when you read it. The only reason I think they do this is because somewhere they read a quote ‘no u-turns in life’ and took it literally.

((Bhavneet is a stand-up comedian and this may be his new material)