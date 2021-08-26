STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Traffic ‘nonsense’ on streets

In any other city this would be inconsequential, but in Hyderabad, where laziness is cherished, this little space draws bikers like flames draws moths.

Published: 26th August 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

When I say I’m a true-blue Hyderabadi, I mean it. Because I sincerely believe that drinking Irani chai after biryani is non-negotiable. I also believe that laziness is a precious feeling that needs to be cherished and appreciated. And, I’m a staunch advocate of using ‘hau’ and ‘nakko’. But still there are two things I hate about Hyderabadis.

In 2011, I got my driving licence. Every day, I’ve gone out for a drive since then, I’ve seen people do two extremely annoying things. On most days, I see people doing them both, on off days, I see one. But not a single day goes by on a Hyderabad road when these two things don’t happen. 

The first one is the lesser of the two evils. It’s the urge to avoid a speed breaker. I don’t know if it is a conspiracy hatched by the GHMC and the bikers together or if the road makers surprisingly always run out of building material right at that spot, but the speed breakers in our city always have some space left on either side.

In any other city this would be inconsequential, but in Hyderabad, where laziness is cherished, this little space draws bikers like flames draws moths. People switch three lanes to reach the edge of the road just to avoid breaking, changing gears and going through the speed breaker. The obsession is such that sometimes, the entire road is empty but the little gap has a tiny traffic jam of its own.

The second annoying road habit we Hyderabadis have is the fear of flyovers. As absurd as that sounds, this is true. Every day, there’s at least one person that accidentally gets on a flyover. If ours was like any other city, they would get down on the other side, take a u-turn, blame their misfortune and carry on with their life. But we’re from Hyderabad.

So, as soon as we take a wrong flyover, we stop instantly and start inching our way back into oncoming traffic. You wish it was just bikers doing this, but no, it’s all of us. Cars, bigger cars, cars with stickers of ‘advocate’ ‘doctor’ and ‘police’ and on some days even trucks. I do not spend a lot of time close to the railway tracks, but if I did, I’m sure Hyderabadi trains would do that too.

Every day when I’m out driving, I’m just waiting for that one guy to do this and he never disappoints. I’m pretty sure there’s one guy reversing on a flyover as I write this and I’m sure there will be another one doing the same when you read it. The only reason I think they do this is because somewhere they read a quote ‘no u-turns in life’ and took it literally.

((Bhavneet is a stand-up comedian and this may be his new material)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp