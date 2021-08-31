STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Cover story

Thinking of doing a cover song?Here are some top tips

Published: 31st August 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

BENGALURU: As artistes, sometimes we come across a song that we love that have been composed, recorded and released by other artistes, and we want to put our own spin on.  Making a cover version of another’s song can be a fun creative process. Some artistes are exclusively cover artistes, some do a mix of covers and originals, and some prefer to do only original music. Here are some of our top tips to do a cover song: 

Make it your own: Put your own spin on the song.  It doesn’t have to be exactly like the original. What do you like  about the song? How does the song bring out what you do best? 

Check legal rights: Check the legal rights required to record and release a song composed by someone else.  The rights may be different for different territories, and platforms, so make sure it constitutes for a fair use. 

Find your niche: If you’re doing many covers, think of how you can artistically tie them together. Are Carnatic versions of pop songs your thing? Do you like mood covers?  Consistency as an artiste is helpful, so think of how the different covers you make can be connected.

Find the right format to share: Whether you are looking at audio-only or audio and video, different platforms have different formats.  Instagram works better with vertical video formats, while YouTube is optimised for horizontal formats.  Spotify and Apple are great for audio-only releases.  Try to get your music out to as many places as possible.

Tag the original artistes andcomposer: Artistes are always happy to know they’ve inspired other performances, so always make sure you tag the original artiste and composer.  If they like your version, they may even share it, and you may find new audiences!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp