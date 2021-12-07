Getting over things

Mahesh Natarajan By

For many of us, when we first fall in love or start a relationship, we start with the idea that this is The One – the relationship that will be ours forever, that the love we feel is so special and divine that it would be eternal, only growing in strength and intensity, that we would never be separated except maybe by death, and even then perhaps not as such love was not of just one lifetime but of seven or more.

We don’t typically find ourselves cynical about love early in our life – that cynicism comes later, after having our heart broken, or having had so much rejection, or having experienced the pain of love lost, either through people we are close to or through books and stories about it. Even where we have learned cynicism, chances are that when we still fall in love with someone, our heart aches with all the weight of wishing that it would be that way forever, that we could feel that sweet pain all our lives, and that this love fills us as fully all of our days as it does at that time.

Over time, when we have found our heart tossed around and bossed about, when we have had its tenderness calloused and bruised by the carelessness of uncaring people, we might carry that hurt and pain with us, holding it close and using it to build walls around us, complete with jagged edges that don’t let others come in so easily. The walls come up slowly and with great difficulty at first, each bit cemented together with tears and despair, but once they are up, they are thick and hard, and not easily overcome.Much as we might have valued the feelings of love that we once longed for or even experienced deeply, we might now value the safety and security of the bruised self and just not be open to new love as easily.

The walls we put up are so strong that they cannot be breached from outside. Attempts at such breaching only end up making the walls bigger, broader and unbreachable. The only way for these walls to come down is from inside. Only we who have put up the walls can bring it down, and that is easier said than done. Each part of the wall was put up with a purpose behind it, and even if we try to bring it down ourselves, parts of us will resist such attempts, fearing it is unsafe, and raising up the walls again quickly.

Often, what works is to respect these walls and not try to break them down. Instead, we could maybe open up some windows, make some bridges, install some gatekeepers. What it means is to keep our walls up, and yet find ways of assessing the world outside, connect safely with people and keep ourselves alert for red flags. We don’t have to get over things – we just need to get through them to a place where we can safely love again.

(The author is a counsellor with InnerSight)