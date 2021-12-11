Being 'lit' in 2021 

Rubi Chakravarti By

Good morning namma-ooru!

Sometimes the week seems to just fly by at the speed of light and one cannot figure out one day to the next! The last was one such ‘whizz-by’ week. Of course, the most important topic was the slow and steady advent of the ‘Greek alphabet named virus’ Omicron into our lives. The government policy of only allowing the vaccinated into malls and cinema houses was a move lauded by all. I think it should be mandated into all the public spheres of our life. Those of us who have doctors and health workers in our extended families constantly worry about their exposure to virus-infected patients.

Infection can happen even after a vaccination (as the idiot anti-vaxxers keep screaming from the rooftops), but the non-vaccinated are sure-fire carriers, and in fact, the intensity of the viral load is higher and fatal for the un-vaccinated. And…who are they treated by? The vaccinated doctors and health workers! Ironical, isn’t it?

We were invited to a swish black-tie dinner (where one newly-minted socialite wore a white shirt and black tie, just to be on the safe side I suppose!), at a star hotel. The hosts were the very exclusive Prava, a Furniture brand. What I loved about the event on the whole was that we were politely sent a note with the invitation to carry our double vaccination certificates or a negative RT-PCR report with us. I mentally lauded their responsible stand and vowed to buy a very pretty piece of sustainable furniture. Why sustainable? Because as a responsible brand, they realise that discarding expensive furniture is a waste and one does want to change things around at one time or the other. So, their CEO, a very dishy Ajith Kaimpana explained that the company has a buy-back policy where one can trade in their old furniture for the new stuff. A very smart policy…just like asking for a Covid certificate!

Christmas seems to be rubbing off on our city. What with the temperatures dropping, stylish warm clothes and stockings seem to be making a comeback. But after nearly two years of forced hibernation, it feels very nice to see a lit Christmas tree, children caroling and some excellent mulled wine and traditional Christmas fare like eggnogs, plum cakes and the like making an appearance. The Leela Palace does things in style and the intimate Christmas soiree saw a turnout of happy friends, wearing bright colours and generally ‘feeling’ the season. One can enjoy oneself without constantly being fearful.

Good for the hotels/restaurants and good for us. It’s a win-win situation for everyone. Unlike a particular major hotel chain that irresponsibly put the whole city and everyone they came into contact with at risk, by letting a Covid infected individual roam about freely and then letting him check-out to catch a flight. All this after being cautioned by the BBMP to quarantine him! One has to take some moral responsibility. A mere phone call to the regulatory authorities could have stopped this. At the end of the day, this complacency can have grave repercussions on the mental and physical well-being of this city. There are rumours of strict curfews if this communicable virus cannot be controlled.

All this ill-feeling was washed away by the Hanukkah or the festival of lights celebrations by Consul-General, Jonathan Zadka, at The Den Hotel. Celebrating Hanukkah is a very humbling and spiritual ritual where the eight candle is lit on the Menorah. Indian friends, who jointly collaborated in industry and social work, were also acknowledged. It was a beautiful and inclusive celebration that encompassed the Jewish and non-Jewish population of Bengaluru. It was an added treat to have met up with the elegant populace of auld Bengaluru.Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all…so let’s be morally responsible too.

Rubi Chakravarti, Writer, actor and funny girl