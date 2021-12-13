STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

As the jam ends, points to mull over

As the agitation peaked last year and farmers marched to Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government worked overtime to woo them.

Published: 13th December 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Protesting farmers wrap up their protest and head home triumphantly.

Protesting farmers wrap up their protest and head home triumphantly. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

On return from South Africa in 1915, Barrister Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, enjoying an impeccable reputation as a civil rights activist, was advised by his mentor Gopal Krishna Gokhale to visit the countryside to know India.

Gandhi's engagement with farmers at Champaran in Bihar in 1917 and at Kheda in Gujarat in 1918, gave a firm direction to the Indian freedom struggle and also outlined the role farmers were to play in India’s struggle against imperialism.

It’s important to recall these movements, as the farmers vacate the borders of the national capital after having waged an agitation for more than a year against the farm laws brought in by the Narendra Modi government, which enjoyed an overwhelming majority in Lok Sabha.

That an absolutely urban region of the national capital could become centre of a farmer's agitation was unthinkable till it actually happened. In that way, the agitation of 2020-21 was more widespread than those of Champaran and Kheda and not isolated in nature. It was also an opening for urban India to come face-to-face with the issues of rural peasantry.

The long queues of cars caught in a traffic jam at borders with suburban towns like Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, and Sonipat gave the commuters a daily lesson on issues like minimum support price (MSP) for the crops and agriculture marketing norms. It also acquainted the urban populace with the largely non-violent and apolitical make-up of the Indian peasantry.

As the agitation peaked last year and farmers marched to Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government worked overtime to woo them.First, to show solidarity with the farmers, the Delhi government refused to notify the huge stadiums in Delhi as makeshift jails, forcing the Centre to turn the DDA grounds in Burari into an open jail for the farmers. Following this, the Delhi government machinery moved with alacrity to make these farmers comfortable in the Burari ground, and a huge tent city was set using public funds for 
the purpose.

They built the tent city, needless to say, keeping in mind the interest of the AAP in the assembly polls of Punjab scheduled in 2022. The farmers refused the hospitality of the Centre too, with whom they were 
negotiating during the initial days of agitation.

The year-long agitation manifested the warmth and self-esteem of the Indian peasantry. The tent towns on different borders not only became centres of protest but also urban hearths of rural India. A visit to these shelters evoked the same balminess as any rural home in India would. In fact, they came to sustain several poor families residing on the borders.

During their year-long stay, barring the Nihang incident, there was no instance of unruliness despite a section of media terming it to be a hub of Khalistanis. Living in close vicinity of the Ghazipur border, one can vouch that returning home at night crossing the tent colonies gave a sense of safety rather than any fear.

With the farmers now returning happily, the government must introspect that whether it was correct to leave the national capital in a jam for more than a year. The man-hours and natural resources like the fuel gases were the biggest loss of this agitation and one wonders if it all will be accounted for in research studies which would be undertaken on the movement.With farmers now happily back to their homes, Delhi hopefully would not witness a similar jam for years to come.

(The writer is an author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protests Farmers stir Farm laws Delhi borders Ghaziabad
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp