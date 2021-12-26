The toppled icons of history

K Jayakumar By

A nation’s cohesive forces emanate from shared history, collective pride and common icons. In a heterogeneous country like India, with countless local histories, the freedom movement managed to create a national narrative without smothering the ‘little traditions.’

This delicate mix has been able to hold the nation together as an emotional unit for several decades, despite occasional vicissitudes. Time and again these icons and events of national pride have served as effective bulwark against fissiparous tendencies. However, national icons and proud events in history seem to be fading in their influence not as a result of any natural fatigue but by strategic revision of narratives.

This agenda is self-evident on several occasions. Superimpositions and displacements take place where no reinterpretation was warranted. The liberation of Bangladesh, a crowning jewel in the modern history of India, acquired 50 years ago had made all of us who had lived through those days proud and heady. Patriotism and solidarity were palpable. The role played by the decisive political leadership of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the inspiring military acumen of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw are the stuff of modern day legends.

The fiftieth year of such extraordinary heroism and historic accomplishment was reduced to a dedication of a Hindu temple in Bangladesh by the first citizen of India. Though this gesture may have layered meanings and messages, the net result is the almost total lack of enthusiasm in this country to recall those moments of glory. Regardless of the different political dispensations, the government has certain inherited ceremonial responsibilities especially in matters of well established victories in history.

The pathological inability or reluctance of a political coalition in power to recognise a leader of yesteryears for his/her accomplishments and dilute occasions of national pride to muted events with misplaced focus have far complex ramifications than what meets the eye. Moments of national glory are always few and infrequent, and stifling them is riskier and costlier than the imagined returns of orchestrated obfuscation.

The same calculated callousness was evident in the celebration of the liberation of Goa. When recalling the accomplishment of the Goan liberation, the Prime Minister chose to dwell on a hypothetical situation: if only Sardar Patel lived longer, liberation of Goa would have been done much earlier, he mused. Does such unreal and wishful thinking add anything to history? Can history be rewritten by such insinuations? The insinuation is that the liberation of Goa was delayed owing to the ineptitude of the leadership, particularly that of Nehru.

Other than making a celebratory occasion look like a lackluster event, such innuendoes achieve hardly anything. Repeated such pronouncements would, at a deeper level, steal the sheen out of shared moments of glory from national psyche. Sadly, even the heroes of the nationalist movement are assigned a new pecking order as the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence.

Democracy presupposes governments of different political orientations in power but memories of glory and national icons are sacrosanct to all. Mainly because such occasions are not only about a leader, but about the sacrifice and valour of thousands of nameless countrymen. Even a non-democratic Soviet Union under successive regimes never failed to observe May 9th of every year as the historic victory day of Soviet Union against the German occupation in 1944. Even after the splintering of the Soviet Union, the new Republics still observe it a Victory Day as the pride of victory and memory of sacrifice of their ancestors are deeply shared by successive generations.

In the life of a nation, there will always be moments when an inspired citizenry will have to stand together, burying their differences. On such occasions, a nation gets galvanised by invoking the great moments that we have stood together, fought together and willingly sacrificed much. A polity that always belittles these shared icons and moments of pride is, in fact, frittering away an invaluable asset, which once dissipated can never be reclaimed.

Power has the inherent weakness of imagining that it is omnipotent and can accomplish anything. Power that is unaware of this weakness is bound to flounder. No power however mighty it might be, can force the people to forget what they once cherished. New power centres would naturally wish to install their preferred icons in the national pantheon. They might even succeed and it cannot be faulted either. There could be gaps in the accepted narrative which should be corrected by sharing positive messages and new inputs.

It might be possible to enshrine Savarkar or Shyama Prasad Mookerjee in niches they deserve. But when power assumes that repeated distortion, silences and superimpositions can displace well entrenched icons from the national psyche — they initiate a foredoomed battle. Ironically, when preeminent leaders are consciously ignored and national history around them are sought to be smudged, the nation’s psyche is bruised. The unhappy echoes of ingratitude violate an inherent sense of fairness.

National heroes and shared moments of glory are the glue in a diverse democracy. It is an emotional capital to fall back upon in times of extreme stress. While democracy gets ultimately strengthened by the present disagreements among political parties, that divergence and adversarial equations have relevance only in the present. Projecting such disagreements and dislikes onto agreed and sacred chapters of history is a sure symptom of political skulduggery and acute myopia. If unchecked, we might soon encounter a situation where common icons have all been toppled while newly installed ones tumble out of their lofty niches and the nation begins to stare into a void. And that void is ominous indeed.

