How Suu Kyi’s detente with military ended in a coup  

Neena Gopal By

It wasn’t so much a question of if, but when,” said analysts as the military moved in at 3 am on the morning of February 1, quietly executing a brazen third coup in Myanmar’s chequered history, the first two being in 1962 and 1990. Detained were not just Nobel laureate Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and some 400 newly elected lawmakers in the capital Naypyidaw, but a slew of critics of the armed forces, artists, writers and intellectuals.

For the people of Myanmar, in the last 10 years, there has been relative freedom, albeit under the shadow of the jackboot. But the army’s unsubstantiated charges of a ‘fraudulent’ November polls—declared free and fair by Carter Centre and other international observers—that saw Suu Kyi win a sweeping majority in parliament, and rendered outgoing Senior General Min Aung Hlaing all but effete, couldn’t have made the military’s intent clearer.

Gen Hlaing shocked many by raising the issue of voter fraud with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi when he arrived on an unscheduled visit three weeks ago. In fact, Wang Yi may have flown in to gauge which way the wind was blowing in a neighbour in which it has invested heavily, particularly the gas and oil hub of the Kyaukphyu deep sea port and industrial zone project, and the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, which would give landlocked Yunnan access to the Bay of Bengal. Despite being denied the Myitsone dam in Kachin state, Beijing has very high stakes in keeping Myanmar on its side, and out of rival India’s orbit.

For Delhi and Naypyidaw, there is a shared concern, not just over armed ethnic militant groups such as the Arakan Army (which China is suspected to have armed) having the run of the Sino-Myanmar border, but also over other groups infiltrating India’s porous eastern border and posing a threat to the $484 million Kaladan project that connects India’s Northeast to Myanmar’s Sittwe port. The tug of power between the civilian leaders and military in Myanmar has always posed a challenge, with Delhi and Beijing keeping communication lines open with both. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s easy equation with Gen Hlaing and his foreign ministry’s reach-out to Suu Kyi are no secret.

But even before the extraordinary mandate was hers to flaunt, Suu Kyi had made no secret of her intent to change the status quo. With her National League for Democracy winning 396 seats in a house of 498, she came to believe she was finally armed with the numbers to amend the military-dictated constitution. The clause in the constitution that gives its blessing to a coup could finally be scrapped, as could the bar on her holding the office of president. This, and doing away with the army holding the key portfolios of defence, home and border security would have permanently altered the military-civilian power dynamic in favour of an elected civilian government.

The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party’s inability to win more than 33 seats only led her to assume—mistakenly—that the military would respect the verdict. Except, given her long-running battle with Gen Hlaing—to whom she had given a five-year extension, set to expire in May 2021, but hasn’t spoken with for over a year—she should have known that he wouldn’t countenance any diminishing of the army’s powers; or, for that matter, the consolidation of hers.

With parliament set to convene on the morning of February 1, setting her victory in stone, her second successive electoral win in five years, it was a putsch that Suu Kyi should have seen coming. There is now the prospect of her being barred from holding any office for life. The question now is whether she can turn this renewed challenge to her political primacy to her advantage. On the heels of the Nobel Peace prize and being feted by the then US President Barack Obama, her backing of the army’s genocide of Rohingya Muslims of Rakhine state and her staunch defence of the indefensible at The Hague in 2019 saw her reduced to a virtual outcast abroad.

In the face of the outrage of the international community, even her bust was removed from her alma mater in Oxford. But it’s the same stance that has won her the support of the Bamar Buddhist majority community, without which she cannot win the popular mandate and stand up to the army. At home, she remained the ultimate paradox— a political diva, feted for her unrelenting hostility to the army’s continuing hold over power; but in fostering a detente, a political compact with the generals that now remains shattered, she has been unable to deliver the promised freedom and democracy to her people.

Late on Tuesday, the streets of Yangon, eerily quiet for 48 hours, erupted. Suu Kyi’s call to hold protests against the arrests—no one knows where she is being held—saw the people respond with a barrage of noise, honking of car horns and beating of vessels, evoking 1988. The danger of Hlaing’s green uniforms re-enacting the bloodbath of that saffron revolution is ever present.

While major powers such as the US have threatened sanctions on the military’s many business conglomerates, the democracy icon may wonder why she didn’t set her own ‘putsch’ in motion. Hlaing has the backing of the top brass, but there is also a faction within the army that draws inspiration from former president Thein Sein, who managed democratic impulses in this military-backed quasi-democracy.

Either way, China has already risen to Hlaing’s defence, calling the coup against the once favoured Suu Kyi a ‘cabinet reshuffle,’ as it makes clear that it will give Myanmar diplomatic cover. As the United Nations Security Council convenes a special session on the dramatic end to Myanmar’s fragile experiment with democracy, the bigger question is whether the feisty ‘First Lady’, at 75—with a career trajectory almost eerily similar to that of Pakistan’s former prime minister Benazir Bhutto—has the wherewithal to withstand another prolonged incarceration.

Neena Gopal (neenagopal@gmail.com)

South Asia analyst and author