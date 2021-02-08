STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Budgets and the impact of expectations

Suffice to say, nothing of that sort happened and owing to stretched valuations and the advent of Covid-19, the equity markets received a slam dunk after an initial uptick.

Published: 08th February 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes

Where there are hopes, the end result is often disappointment. Where there is fear, the result is often relief.
Last year, prior to the Union Budget, there were hopes of a withdrawal of the Capital Gains Tax on 
Equities given the dual taxation due to a high Securities Transaction Tax also being simultaneously levied. 
There was also hope of dilution if not abolition of the triple taxed Dividend Distribution, besides the eternal fantasy of a cut in individual Income Tax Rates and a rationalization of Tax Slabs.

Suffice to say, nothing of that sort happened and owing to stretched valuations and the advent of Covid-19, the equity markets received a slam dunk after an initial uptick. This year, there weren’t too many hopes. Instead, there were fears of re-imposition of Wealth Tax or Inheritance Tax and the inevitability of a Covid cess or surcharge. Again, these fears too were belied and this triggered an immediate 2000 point Sensex salute. Well, no one is complaining but the correlation between the key equity indices, pre-Budget expectations and post-Budget realities cannot be missed. 

With so many electronic media ‘Experts’ having  expended hot air on the  impact of the Budget, both real and imaginary, my job stands simplified and limited to cutting through the chaff and sticking to a few pertinent micros that might actually impact my valued readers. So, how has this Budget affected the primary asset classes in India viz. Equity, Debt and Gold? Given the quantum of liquidity sloshing around and the expectations of a weakening US dollar, equities across Emerging Markets and especially 
China and India, are rising as if on steroids.

While valuations appear stretched and have to inevitably snap sometime, it will take a seriously adverse global event to suck up the liquidity. Also, given the low base effect, the GDP growth in India for the next financial year will be magnified and may provide double digit optics.  In response to the mutual fund industry’s lobbying to put its equity schemes on par with the tax free ULIPs. The reaction has been to 
tax ULIPs with a premium above Rs 2.5 lakh per annum on par with equity mutual funds.

This also suggests that the removal of Capital Gains tax on Equity Mutual Funds could now remain a pipe-dream.  On the debt investment side, there were a couple of yet to be detailed announcements pertaining to strengthening Fixed Deposit Insurance as well as the proposed issuance of tax efficient Infrastructure bonds. The interest on Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh has been made taxable and in the case of debt funds, the enhanced government borrowing program could trim returns. 

The reduction in customs duty on Gold albeit partially countervailed though by an agri-infra cess, may weaken Gold prices in the near term, but there can be no mistaking it’s utility as an in-built hedge in an equity heavy portfolio.  Overall then, the Budget has not significantly altered the scope for investing in the aforesaid asset classes. So, stay focused on your asset allocation plans and goals, and side-step the periodic  distractions with all its high decibel accompaniments.

Ashok Kumar
Head of LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget Budget 2021 Union Budget Union Budget 2021 Dividend Distribution Capital Gains Tax Income Tax
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp