Compensatory afforestation has not been successful

B K Singh By

To compensate for the loss of forests to make way for development works, trees are grown in non-forest areas. Such plantations are termed as compensatory afforestation (CA) and user agency benefitting from the diversion of forest lands pays for the purchase of non forest land, cost of growing plantations and also the net present value (NPV) of the forests diverted.

The amount collected from the user agency is credited to CAMPA fund, which was earlier being managed by the Central Government, but is now being managed by respective states. NPV collected is utilised for infrastructure, protecting forests and improving its growing stock. Like any other state, Karnataka too has taken CA, management of invasive species and large number of civil works such as maintenance of roads for patrolling, construction and rejuvenation of water holes, maintenance of staff quarters and forest rest houses etc.

Taking up any civil work inside forests and protected areas should be as per a well-thought-out plan. There are sufficient water holes in the forests and the task of the department should be to rejuvenate them periodically by de-silting and clearing the inlet drains. There is hardly any need to go for fresh construction. CA grown on non-forest lands in lieu of forests diverted have generally not registered good success. The CA lands are located closer to habitations and far from other forest areas, posing a challenge for management. Further, we grow six to eight species including some exotics as against hundreds of species lost in diversion of forests.

Also, CA land is never notified as Reserved Forest, making it difficult to apply sections of forest laws while dealing with offences. Standalone CAs in the vicinity of villages completely fail and even the lands are encroached. A number of rail, road, pump storage and transmission line projects are in the pipeline in high-quality evergreen forest areas of Western Ghats, especially in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts. These forests provide numerous ecological services and are mothers of several rivers and tributaries.

Studies suggest that extensive deforestation often reduces cloud formation and rainfall. Fragmented forests leads to canopy roughness and temperature driven convections causing localised increase of rainfalls and floods. Since deforestation is linked to simultaneous droughts and floods, NPV being collected from user agencies is insufficient for mitigation and is highly underestimated. Only few days ago, a Supreme Court panel suggested charging Rs 74 lakh for losing the ecological services from a single tree with hundred years of life left and located along a road. It is high time that a scientific method be evolved to find appropriate NPV.

Under CAMPA, we should consider acquiring private wooded areas in Western Ghats. There are small patches in all districts and quite a big chunk in Belgavi, in the catchment of river Mahadayi. Further, the process of notification of reserve forests for all wooded areas under the control of Revenue Department, which has been pending with the Government for many years, should be completed.

B K Singh, Retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Karnataka