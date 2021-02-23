STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

No road ahead for helpless travellers

The governments of UP and Haryana have also been indifferent to this large daily migrant population.

Published: 23rd February 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Crossing these borders has become much more frustrating than it would in Wagah. (File Photo | PTI)

The Centre can rightly pat its back on the issue of disengagement with China in Eastern Ladakh without firing a bullet after the initial clashes in May last year. It stood ground for full nine months before the disengagement could start. Hopefully, the stand-off on Delhi borders doesn’t take that long.

In Eastern Ladakh, the sparse local population was not affected by the stand-off. Strategic dominance was the core of the issue, which didn’t affect the lives of millions, like in Delhi.The government could afford the kind of time it had to resolve the border issue in Ladakh, but such a strategy in case of the Delhi borders has caused much harassment to the masses. Lakhs of people cross the borders from Haryana and UP to enter Delhi and vice-versa, for their livelihood.

Crossing these borders has become much more frustrating than it would in Wagah. The posse of policemen in riot gear ensures that vehicles move at a snail’s pace and everyone is forced to add 30 minutes to an hour to their travel time just in case if they have to cross these borders.To moot question is, who is accountable for this harassment caused to this daily migrant population. Since they are not voters in Delhi, they are not Kejriwal’s responsibility. He had even barred them from treatment in Delhi’s govt hospitals.

Little does he realise that all the tax that these places of work pay goes to the Delhi government’s coffers. The tax on purchases in Delhi which they make also goes to the government’s reserves. But still, Kejriwal prefers setting up a tent city in Burari, because he is looking for votes in Punjab, holds a lunch for kisans and attends a rally in Meerut as he eyes UP Assembly polls.

The Centre, too, is not less to be blamed for this misery. The ball is in its court to resolve the crisis and its inability to do so is not winning it any admirers, but losing many at a fast pace. To add to the problem of vehicular logjams is the increased fuel prices. 

On the average, given the traffic jam and increased prices, fuel budgets of individuals have gone up by half. The surge is sufficient to burn holes in the pockets of those who are trying to overcome the steep odds caused by the pandemic.

The governments of UP and Haryana have also been indifferent to this large daily migrant population. They have so far failed to create diversions and bypasses for smooth traffic and the spillover from border jams is such that even within the states, movement is very difficult.

To visit Hissar from Delhi, a person needs to go southwards and cross borders at Gurugram, reach Farooq Nagar to access the highway and then move northwards to Hissar, adding to wastage of time and fuel. This is not one single individual and a single day story but the story of millions for the past 90 days.But then, daily migrants are no one’s ‘burden’. Nobody owns them. Their misery during the pandemic told us this and the stand-off on Delhi’s borders continues to tell the same tale.

Sidharth Mishra

Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Borders
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp