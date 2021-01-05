A revenge return of consumption after COVID-19?

Harish Bijoor By

I woke up a troubled man today. The question troubling me is a vexing one. Will the whole world go wild after the pandemic is done and dusted? Will a whole world of consumers consume with a greater gusto of passion, once the controls of the pandemic are over? Will the world get back to the market of consumption and maybe even to its obscene avatar of overt consumption? Will the physical markets for products and services boom again, giving every country the opportunity to hop on to a fast-paced growth momentum as far as its GDP is concerned?

As a quick backgrounder, all of us have lived through the worst of times in our lifetime and recent memory. The energy crisis of the 70s or the Lehman Brothers crisis in 2008 pale in significance and economic impact. Nothing to date has been worse than Covid-19 in living memory.

In the early months of the pandemic, the reins of all governance, business, marketing and life itself were grabbed by governments in the respective countries. Every market regressed into basic consumption mode. Governments mandated this strictly with basic individual freedoms being rationed and curtailed. If China did it in its manner of iron-fisted diktat, the Netherlands did it in its own proactively inclusive manner. Both regressive and progressive governance structures did it in their own tough manner and mode. All sectors of the economy were grabbed from the hands of consumers and governed minutely by governments and municipalities. The manufacturing and services segments were governed totally by governments and government diktat. Only agriculture survived outside this ambit of total control.

In the bargain, the GDP of every country shrunk, some more than the others. The only positive contribution that seemed to continue was the one made by agriculture. That too non-corporate and individual farmer-led agriculture. GDP shrinkages during the quarter ended June 2020 of the pandemic have therefore ranged from a docile 3.2% of China to a gory 23.9% of India.

As governments, central banks, businesses and indeed consumers whisper the language of revival, I am vexed by the thought of whether this revival is indeed going to be one of revenge. Are consumers going to rush out after the vaccine is out, and is consumption going to rebound by leaps and bounds, possibly even cross the levels pre-Covid consumer society witnessed?

The logic for a very strong revival of sentiment in everything related to manufacturing, agriculture and services by a distance (in that order) seems to be solid.

Consumers have been cooped up in their homes. The handle of consumption has been taken away from their hands. The celebratory economy died and the fear economy took its place as the guardian angel on duty. As the pandemic wanes and the vaccine makes its way into many a body and vein, the guards are going to be down. Governments will lower the barriers imposed, and business and marketing will once again be handed back to those who know it best, the businessmen and marketers with an animal spirit of revival in their DNA. These folk will stoke demand all over again with a vengeance.

The consumer then is the final frontier to breach. After all, he, she and they are the ones who make the market of consumption happen. Consumers who have been denied everything they have been used to will therefore once again jump back and buy and consume (even flaunt and waste) the way they used to in the good old days of modern pre-Covid consumptive life.

This time round, the consumers get back into the market with the memory of recent denial. The consumers get back with a heightened sense of mortality even. The very same consumers, who did believe in an eternal physical life in the past, are rather sensitised to the frailty of it in the era of the virus. Will this then make them that much more wanting-oriented, as opposed to denial-oriented? Will they spend that much more tomorrow than yesterday? Will there be a revenge return to the markets? I do believe this is what we will witness. The romantic notion in the beginning of the pandemic of denial and reassessment of our way of living on the planet is set to sublimate into nothingness in most countries.

This will then happen in two ways. Two types of countries will emerge. Country Type 1 will be the one that will witness a revenge return to consumption. These are the group of countries that are labeled to be the “emerging markets”, the “developing countries” and whole swathes of the “developed market” even. Expect this in China, India, Brazil, large parts of Africa and Europe, and most certainly in the US and Canada.

Country Type 2 is the one that has really reacted to the pandemic in a pushed-back manner. These are the supra-developed countries of the world. Shall we add Japan, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and a swathe of the Netherlands to it? Out here, expect a whole set of consumers wanting to lessen the consumption burden on the earth altogether. Expect folks out there to say that the pandemic was a lesson to learn from. A pause-moment that is meant to teach us to be less burdensome on the earth in terms of overt manufacturing-burdens, overt agriculture-heists from the earth and indeed an overt reliance on services that must not be relied upon.

As both types of countries emerge, GDP growth rates in Country Type 1 will rebound to the old levels and boom beyond on the wings of a revenge return to “the good old way”. Country Type 2 will, in reverse, see shrinkage. These countries will then reinvent for themselves a new measure of growth altogether, far from the madding indices of GDP metrics. In many ways these will be the philosophical leaders of the small but beautiful new world about to unfold.

India belongs to the Type 1 countries list. There will be a revenge return to the normal and beyond, nudging GDP indices to roaring numbers. Manufacturing will boom. Agriculture will try to keep pace under the reform umbrella. And services will hobble back, later than sooner. The more things change, the more they don’t!

