Variety is the way to immunity

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI: Our immune system is essential for our survival. Without an active immune system, our body will be easily attacked by viruses, bacteria and diseases. A person who has a low immunity is prone to frequent infections. Consuming balanced food and leading a healthy lifestyle is important for overall health and immunity.

SIGNS OF LOW IMMUNITY

Frequent fever

Fatigue/ weakness

Falling sick often

Digestive problems

Allergies

Frequent infections

Slow healing of wounds

TIPS TO STAY HEALTHY

Hygiene: People who have low immunity should wash their hands frequently. It’s the easiest way to protect yourself from viral and bacterial infections.

Manage stress: Stress can weaken your immune system. Try to manage your stress by engaging in physical activities like yoga, playing with pets and children.

Get enough sleep: Sleep deprivation affects your immune system and lack of sleep also affects your white blood cells in your body. Try to sleep for a minimum of eight hours at night.

Exercise: Regular exercise keeps the body healthy and strengthens your body’s immune system. Try to walk at least 45 minutes in a day.

Water: Drinking water helps improve overall immunity. Drink 3 to 4 litres of water daily. It helps distribute nutrients throughout the body.

Herbs: Drink herbal water or include herbs and spices in your foods such as cinnamon, ginger, raisins, black pepper, garlic, cumin and coriander. They have antiinflammatory and anti-microbial effects so it can boost your immunity.

Nuts: Include nuts and seeds in your diet. They have minerals so it can protect you from infection and boost your immunity.

Nuts: Include nuts and seeds in your diet. They have minerals so it can protect you from infection and boost your immunity. Vitamin C: It’s an important vitamin for protecting yourself from infections. Include more vitamin-Crich foods such as guava, lemon, orange, papaya, sweet lime, bell pepper, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower.

Drink green tea or black tea without adding sugar and milk. They are rich in flavonoids and can boost your immunity.

Eat more vegetables and fruits.

Include more protein-rich foods. It helps build and repair body tissues, fight viral and bacterial infections.

Eating one food cannot fight off the infections, viruses and bacteria. So eat a variety of foods. It can give all the nutrients that you need. Pay attention to the quantity of foods and cooking methods such as eating more vegetables and fruits, avoiding or limiting fried food, and avoiding deep frying cooking methods. Eating healthy foods and modifying your lifestyle can only improve immunity

DIVYA PURUSHOTHAM sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic