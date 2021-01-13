STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Of early Chola vintage

The famous Nayanar, Thirugnanasambandar of the 7th century A. has sung in praise of this deity.

Published: 13th January 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Photos: Chithra Madhavan

CHENNAI:  Pullamangai, an ancient village, is home to a Siva temple dedicated to Brahmapurishwara. It is one of the 275 Padal Petra Sthalams or places sacred to Siva which have been praised in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars (important devotees of Siva). The famous Nayanar, Thirugnanasambandar of the 7th century A. has sung in praise of this deity.

This temple must have initially been a brick structure and later rebuilt of stone in the time of the early Cholas, possibly in the reign of Parantaka Chola I (c.907-955 AD). The original name of the deity was Thiru Alandurai Mahadevar. Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Alliyankothai and Soundara Nayaki. The main sanctum and the mandapa in this small temple belong to the early Chola era.

Photos: Chithra Madhavan

The outer walls of the central shrine have niches (devakoshta) which contain beautiful images of Ganesha, Dakshinamurti, Lingodhbhava, Brahma and Durga.  Around the image of Ganesha are many small sculptures, including one of a Siva gana (divine follower of Siva) singing and playing on a musical instrument. Above Ganesha is a small carving of Siva as Chandesha Anugrahamurti (blessing devotee Chandesa).

A special feature is the series of miniature sculptures which are seen near the base below the devakoshtas. They include many scenes from the Ramayana such as Rama killing demons in the forest as Sita and Lakshmana look on; Bharata with an entourage going to meet Rama as he returns after fourteen years and many more.

Superb miniatures of dancers, musicians, manifestations of Siva like Nataraja, Bhikshatanamurti and Gajasamharamurti as well as incarnations of Vishnu such as Bhu Varaha and Trivikrama are chiselled here. Among the many inscriptions, one possibly of the reign of Parantaka I, mentions that the village assembly met in the mandapa of this temple while another mentions the donation of land by a chieftain for conducting the morning puja of the deity. Many other Chola epigraphs are also here.

Know your city

Pullamangai, close to Pasupati Kovil is about 7 km from Thanjavur

Coordinates: 10.53o N, 79.10o E

Original name
The deity was once worshipped as Thiru Alandurai Mahadevar

Miniature sculptures
A highlight of this temple are the miniature carvings

Chithra Madhavan cityexpresschn@gmail.com
The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp