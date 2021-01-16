When people’s power prevailed in a Tamil kingdom

Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan By

The 19th century American journalist H L Mencken said, “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.” The power of democracy is undoubted. As a political setup, democracy expands the scope of people participation in deciding what they want. The rule book is followed and lawful amendments are made from time to time. It is the people who are empowered to choose their representatives and change them when they feel the need.

While all of this is possible in a democratic setup, the likelihood of a similar scenario happening in a monarchy seems too far-fetched. But happen it did, where the king and royal family were loved so much that the nation stood by them and went to the extent of cutting off ties with those who opposed him and his rule. Cold wars and political uncertainty had at times shaken the foundations of even imperial dynasties such as the Cholas. Whereas interestingly, as narrated by a 13th century inscription, public intervention and popular support saved a dynasty headed by a king suffering from old age and ill health.

This inscription is etched on the walls of Rishabeshwara Temple in Chengam, a small but historically significant village, 30 kilometres from Tiruvannamalai. The period after the fall of the later Chola dynasty saw several political shifts in South India. The downfall of the Hoysala dynasty that was ruling from Tiruvannamalai paved the way for their feudatories. One such dynasty was that of the Prati Gangas who ruled the region around Tiruvannamalai. Chengam and its surroundings were ruled by a certain Karikala Chola Adaiyur Nadazhvan. Though immensely loved by his subjects, the aged king soon fell sick.

His younger brother’s sons saw this as an opportunity to join the opponent’s camp and usurp the throne from their own uncle. They joined the opponent Karuppakatti Nayakan and fought against their own people. Concerned by the development, the king, though betrayed, called them for peace talks to resolve the chaos amicably. But greed for power blinded their good sense. They turned down the offer and even threatened to wage a war. Family enmity and jealousy resulted in royal infighting and threatened the peace and welfare of the public.

Unperturbed, with an old and bedridden king on one side and the impending perils of war on the other, the people of this country took control of the situation and subdued the betrayers. The people gathered in the temple and pledged their faith to Karikala Chola Adaiyur Nadazhvan, the king in power. A deed was conceived and everyone gave their support in order to safeguard the kingdom and its people. Thereby they officially declared the offspring of the younger brother as betrayers and socially ousted them and their kith and kin and their generations to come.

They banned marital ties with the Prati Ganga dynasty henceforth. “He who shall quench their thirst or hunger shall forfeit their rights and be socially ousted too.” As if all this was not enough, “they shall be ordained to have committed the sin of having been in a relationship with their own mothers”. Now, as Chengam was a small settlement, it afforded proximity to the king. Due to their affection for the ruler, his subjects initiated the bold decision entirely on their own. Such harsh judgments and punishments passed on members of the royal family are very rare. Remember, this happened in the 13th century and it wasn’t even a democratic setup.

To add more value to the inscription, communities that participated in this vital decision-making were also referred to in the end. The list includes the learned scholars, priests, local leaders, judges, army men, moneylenders, businessmen, accountants, oil mongers, individual traders, cowherds, people occupying the north and south slopes of the hilly terrain around the settlements, hill tribes, hunters, members from several scheduled communities and tribes (as they are identified today).

It is interesting to note that a public meeting was convened to decide upon an issue concerning the entire kingdom and the same was conducted by the common people. More importantly, it had representation from a cross section of society. This is a rare but important example to understand the societal setup as it existed then. It shows that winning the support of the people is not totally new here in India.

Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan (madhu.kalai0324@gmail.com)

Architect, serves on the govt-instituted panel for conservation of temples in TN