Image of river goddess enshrined here

Therezhundur, a small village near Mayavaram is well-known because of a Vishnu temple there, wherein the deity is worshipped as Devadiraja Perumal.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:12 AM

Therezhundur, a small village near Mayavaram is well-known because of a Vishnu temple there, wherein the deity is worshipped as Devadiraja Perumal. It is one among the one hundred and eight Divaya Desams or places sacred to Vishnu praised by the Azhvars (important Vishnu devotees). Thirumangai Azhvar has sung about the greatness of Perumal in this place which he describes as being beautiful, surrounded by fertile fields, with wide streets and tall white mansions. He mentions that many Vedic scholars learnt and taught there.

This sacred place is one among the Pancha Krishna kshetrams. The Sthala Puranam (traditional story) of this place is that a king named Uparisaravasu had a chariot which was invincible. Since he refused to stop to worship at this temple while flying on his chariot over this temple with his queen, Garuda caused this chariot to fall into the temple tank. Perumal, as a cowherd boy helped him and the king repented his arrogance.

Devadiraja Perumal in a standing posture facing east, has Garuda and Prahlada on either side. Sage Markandeya, who performed penance and attained moksha here, is also enshrined in the main sanctum. An unique feature of this temple is the image of River Kaveri kneeling in front of Devadiraja Perumal in the main shrine as this deity had blessed her. Amaruviappan, the processional image called is flanked by Rukmini and Satyabhama and is seen with and cows with calves as He is a manifestation of God Krishna. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as Senkamalavalli Thayar.

Two Tamil inscriptions have been discovered here, one of which mentions that a person named Enaipperumal was responsible for the construction of the tall wall of the temple and that this donation was made at the instance of Periya Thiruvenkata Jiyar.Kamban, (known as Kavi Chakravarti), the great Tamil scholar who wrote the Kamba Ramayanam, was born in Thezhendudur. There is a small sanctum in this temple enshrining an image of Kamban and his wife.

