STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Staying abreast with an ever-changing law

The phrase “sexual intent” bothered me, and I was (as a layperson) unable to find a legal definition, at least in India.

Published: 28th January 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

CHENNAI: The Bombay High Court had ruled in a case pertaining to an attack on a 12-year-old girl by a 39-yearold man that he was not guilty of sexual assault because no skin-toskin contact took place. He had groped her breasts, without removing her clothing. He was only deemed guilty of “outraging a woman’s modesty”. On www.livelaw.in, which breaks down notable cases so that laypeople can understand them, lawyer Ashok Kini noted that “Neither the POCSO [Protection of Children From Sexual Offences] Act or any other laws in India define what is ‘physical contact’”.

On the same website, lawyers Radhika Roy and Harshita Singhal broached the precedent case Ravi vs State, wherein holding the hand of a child (with sexual intent) was ruled as sexual assault, writing that this judgment has “shrunk the scope of sexual assault”. This has frightening repercussions for future cases, involving either minors or adults. The phrase “sexual intent” bothered me, and I was (as a layperson) unable to find a legal definition, at least in India.

But, according to the United Nations’ General Recommendation 19 to the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women, sexual harassment is the “unwelcome sexually determined behavior as physical contact and advances, sexually colored remarks, showing pornography and sexual demands, whether by words or actions.” The word “unwelcome” suggests the interpretation of what constitutes invasive behaviour should firstly be from the perspective of the person who is subjected to it. Ascertaining the accused’s “intent” is problematic.

The accused is not always going to express that they had such intent, especially if they’re aware of the legal ramifications of such an admission. It should be easy to imagine a variety of scenarios in which, following a sexually transgressive experience, the perpetrator responds: “I only pulled your neckline up because I didn’t want our colleagues to leer at you”; “I only hold your waist so that our classmates think you’re ‘taken’ and don’t bother you”; “It wouldn’t have happened if I wasn’t so drunk”; and the like.

Sexual intent? No, no! It should be easy to imagine these because they are intrinsically a part of the lived experience of many in this country. So is being groped, over the clothes, especially in public. I can’t speak for anyone else, but there is no way that I will ever feel that the archaic legal term “outraging a woman’s modesty” suitably defines my experiences. If you’ve read this far, you won’t need a trigger warning. When I heard of this shocking judgement, my mind flew back to a night twelve years ago.

I’d been on a sidewalk and had an intuition that the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction was trouble. I shifted my handbag to the shoulder away from the street. A mistake: it wasn’t my handbag he was after, but my breast, which he reached out and painfully smacked as he rode past. If he received pleasure from that touch, it was not from my body as much as from having and exerting the power to hurt me. Does that count as “sexual intent”? Why wouldn’t that count as assault?

SHARANYA MANIVANNAN @RANYAMANIVANNAN
The Chennai-based author writes poetry, fi ction & more

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp