Two ancient Siva temples praised by Nayanmars

This too is one of the two hundred and seventy five Padal Petra Sthalams since Appar, one of the sixtythree Nayanmars has praised this deity in the 7th century AD.

Published: 13th July 2021 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nannilam, an ancient town, is home to a Siva temple dedicated to Madhuvaneshwarar (also called Prakasa Nayakar). The east-facing Siva Linga, which is a Swayambhu (self-manifested), has been praised by Sundaramurti Nayanar (8th century AD), one of the sixtythree Nayanmars (great devotees of Siva) in eleven Tamil stanzas. This temple is therefore one among the two hundred and seventy five Padal Petra Sthalams (important Siva temples) and is the seventy- fifth Padal Petra Sthalam located south of River Kaveri. Sundaramurti Nayanar repeatedly describes this temple as being large (perunkovil) and also beautiful.

Constructed on an artificial hillock, this shrine is said to have been built by a legendary Chola king named Kocchenganan who constructed many Siva temples at an elevation. Sundaramurti Nayanar mentions this king in one of his verses on this temple. Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Madhuvana Nayaki here. The ancient name of this place was Madhuvanam (forest of honey) and also Devaranyam (forest of the devas) since the devas (celestials) in the form of bees worshipped Siva here. The image of Goddess Bhoga Shakti Amman is of special importance in this temple which has two enclosures (prakarams) and a gopuram in two tiers. The temple-tank (pushkarini) called Soola Tirtham (and also as Brahma Tirtham and Madhu Tirtham) is said to have been created by the trisoolam (trident) of Siva. Closeby is Thirukondeeshwaram (originally known as Vilvaranyam), where there is another ancient Siva shrine for Pasupatishwarar.

This too is one of the two hundred and seventy five Padal Petra Sthalams since Appar, one of the sixtythree Nayanmars has praised this deity in the 7th century AD. This temple is the seventy- second Padal Petra Sthalam south of River Kaveri. Goddess Parvati’s name is Shanti Nayaki in this temple. The maha-mandapam has many well-carved pillars. The temple-tank is called Ksheera Pushkarini and also as Ratha Pushkarini while the sacred tree (Sthala-Vriksham) is Vilvam. Some Chola inscriptions have been found here as also an epigraph of Emperor Krishnadeva Raya (1509-1529 AD) of the Vijayanagara dynasty who donated to this temple in 1517 AD after his victory over King Thirumalairayan of Udayagiri (Odisha).

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

